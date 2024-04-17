CFO – Zhenergy Marketing CFO NOJV

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
As a BP secondee, the role has the key responsibility to protect BP interest and to provide assurance to BP, JV President, and JV BoD on all control matters. Within the JV, the CFO is responsible the JV Finance department which handles Accounting, Performance Management, Planning, Treasury, Tax, and the overall system of internal control in the JV.
Purpose:
The CFO role is a BP Secondee role in the new Zhenergy JV, based in Hangzhou. The incumbent will report directly to the JV president (counter party secondee) and also reports to the T&S Finance manager (tbc) within BP.
Responsible for managing a JV finance team to deliver accounting and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, and accounting systems support and drive performance while promoting a culture of excellence and delivery within the team.
Responsibilities:
Requirements
Core competencies:
Key Challenges and Complexities of the Role
The role at times needs to tackle with conflict commercial interests, or behaviors. This requires the incumbent to have a deep understanding of the underlying issues and to recognize & raise issues which may have a material impact on the JV or it’s shareholders.
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.