CFO – Zhenergy Marketing CFO NOJV

Finance



Finance Group



As a BP secondee, the role has the key responsibility to protect BP interest and to provide assurance to BP, JV President, and JV BoD on all control matters. Within the JV, the CFO is responsible the JV Finance department which handles Accounting, Performance Management, Planning, Treasury, Tax, and the overall system of internal control in the JV.

The CFO role is a BP Secondee role in the new Zhenergy JV, based in Hangzhou. The incumbent will report directly to the JV president (counter party secondee) and also reports to the T&S Finance manager (tbc) within BP.

Responsible for managing a JV finance team to deliver accounting and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, and accounting systems support and drive performance while promoting a culture of excellence and delivery within the team.

Serve as a member of JV executive team, engage in extensive marketing and governance decisions to be made at the JV level, execute and influence JV operation decisions with objective to protect JV and BP interests

Responsible for JV financial control, monitoring all financial reporting, and ensure that all financial statements and disclosures, legal entity statutory accounts, management information and tax information are prepared accurately, effectively, and efficiently and in a controlled, timely, compliant manner.

Lead the JV Finance team to provide accounting, treasury and tax service in the JV, manage the annual audit and dividend distribution, input to JV strategy and planning

Protect financial interest in the Marketing JV, be the gatekeeper of JV financial delegation of authority, JV LNG procurement and sale procedures and other financial policies and procedures

Continue to improving compliance framework and control infrastructure, based on JVC, other internal policy requirements, and relevant external policies including China GAAP, IFRS, tax/fiscal law. Serve as Ethics and Compliance Leader (ECL) for BP secondees to the Marketing JV. Continue to identify gaps in corporate governance, raise issues and influence JV executive team for action

Identifies critical data for businesses and functions; understands the principles of financial risk management, including credit risk management.

Facilitate the business discussion between BP directors and JV senior management team; liaise between key stakeholders to resolve any shareholder issues. work closely with BP Gas China business development team to understand BP’s business strategies in China and assist its delivery

Coach, develop and retain the team staffs to maximize their potentials

Manage the relationships with shareholder partners, government authorities and banks. Hold relationship and finance activity set with BP T&S Finance, China Finance/tax/treasury, China Gas, T&S Business Development in Singapore

University graduate with major in accounting preferred

CPA qualification preferred

Minimum 3-5 years’ finance experience with multinational company;

Proficient in English;

Familiar with China GAAP & accounting systems, controls and process;

Self-disciplined and adhere to key principles;

Professionally interprets and consistently applies accounting standards and concepts

Willing to work under pressure to meet tight reporting deadline;

Proactive and take initiatives in handling daily issues;

Leadership skill and Networking skill

Critical thinking and commercial sense

Great teammates with strong communication skills with a wide spectrum of stakeholders/ customers

The role at times needs to tackle with conflict commercial interests, or behaviors. This requires the incumbent to have a deep understanding of the underlying issues and to recognize & raise issues which may have a material impact on the JV or it’s shareholders.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



