CI Advisor

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Grade IResponsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.



Has advanced technical process knowledge (theoretical and practical), understands of equipment principles and production processes, understands technical concepts related to materials

Brings energy, passion, and a hands-on approach to question status quo with production line leaders, operators, technicians, and support departments. Drive change successfully

Is result oriented with strong problem-solving skills and demonstrates an adequate sense of urgency

Demonstrates strong data collection and analytical skills

Has effective project management skills to handle multiple assignments concurrently

Works well in a team-oriented production environment

Line Centric Organisation:

Actively drives production towards CI mindset and equipment ownership.

Develops and owns equipment standards, CIL standards, and SOPs. Trains relevant people and proof adherence to standards (Safety, Quality, and Line standards).

Increases equipment process understanding (quality, safety, output, waste, energy consumption,…) and transfers knowledge to equipment owners.

Monitors line performance daily at shopfloor and eliminate losses one-by-one to improve safety, quality, productivity, OEE and other defined KPIs. Works with operators, technicians, line leaders, and support departments to solve problems using root cause analysis.

Identifies and resolves complex and chronic equipment performance issues to improve efficiency, productivity, and cost. Collaborates with production personnel and relevant departments.

Sets-out and reports on the OEE improvement roadmap and other KPI’s based on identification of the main losses. Drives PDCA plan for the long term actions. (data driven loss analysis)

Validates new products and packaging material until they become a new standard.

Translates the operational requirements into engineering projects (using MoC).

Substitute of Line Leader

TPM/MAX approach:

Is expert in Root Cause Analysis and deviation analysis of Standards

Executes CI projects based on Site Loss Analysis

Supports the site teams (blending, filling, site log, lab, scheduling, etc) in data collection & analysis, in using CI tools and techniques and in executing the improvement plans.

Identifies opportunities for digitalization in operational processes.

Supports in task-based risk assessments and management of change activities.



