CI Engineer

Job summary

Would you like to join bp Türkiye and help us to deliver Castrol Lubricants targets in Türkiye and support global strategy ?



We are now looking for Continuous Improvement Engineer to become part of a diverse and hardworking team based in Gemlik plant, Bursa which is looking after raw and packaging material logistics, lubricants production and filling operations.



In this role, you will be responsible to support teams in application of continuous improvement tools and implementation of Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) and lean concepts throughout the plant.



We also expect you to apply engineering and logic concepts in an ongoing effort to improve different elements, such as performance, productivity, and cost, within the organization.



In this position, you will have exciting opportunity to sharpen your problem-solving skills through application of data driven loss analyses, and improve both your analytical and soft skills while enhancing our processes.



This role will report to Continuous Improvement Manager.



Please note the role is open for those who have legal right to work in Türkiye.

About the role



In this role, you will have opportunity to:



• Actively drive production towards Continuous Improvement (CI) mindset and equipment ownership

• Develop equipment standards, CIL (Cleaning Inspection and Lubrication) standards, SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure), and ownership

• Train relevant people and prove adherence to standards (safety, quality, and operational standards)

• Increase equipment process understanding (quality, safety, output, waste, energy consumption, etc.) and transfer knowledge to equipment owners

• Monitor line performance daily at shopfloor and eliminate losses one-by-one to improve safety, quality, productivity, OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) and other defined KPIs, prepare reports

• Work with operators, technicians, line leaders directly at shopfloor, and support departments to solve complex and chronic problems using root cause analyses, to improve efficiency, productivity, cost

• Collaborate with production personnel and relevant departments, drive PDCA (Plan Do Check Act) plan for the long-term actions (data driven loss analysis)

• Validate new products and packaging material until they become a new standard, translate the operational requirements into engineering projects (using Management of Change-MoC methodology)

• Support site teams (blending, filling, site log, lab, scheduling, etc.) in data collection and analysis, in using CI tools and techniques and in executing the improvement plans

• Support in task-based risk assessments and management of change activities

• Act as a substitute of Line Leader as required



About you



Educated to Bachelor or Master degree in engineering subject area



It would also be essential that you have:



• Previous experience in production/manufacturing area

• Knowledge in TPM and Lean concepts

• Proficiency in MS Office applications

• Excellent teamworking, interpersonal and influencing skills

• Strong data collection and analytical skills with problem-solving approach

• Fluency of Turkish and English languages (written and verbal)



Desirable criteria:



• Introductory level of SAP knowledge