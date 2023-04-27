CI Specialist

Role Synopsis
The focus of this position is a service-focused professional who provides SAP knowledge and skillsets to coordinate and implement work management initiatives. The role will support the development of the work management strategy for all business units associated with onshore US Operations. This position will be accountable for maintaining and managing SAP Plant Maintenance (PM) master data, developing maintenance plans, implementing standardized best practices, and provide SAP security across the entire organization. This role will work closely with regions, field-based technicians, supervisors, Performance and Systems, central SAP programming team and technical services to identify opportunities to automate system solutions and maximize the value of the SAP system. The role will implement assurance processes for data integrity, data categorization and associated maintenance programs, and work management functionality within the SAP system to meet compliance and bpx policy requirements. The SAP Analyst position will be a resource for assisting the Performance and Systems team with data extraction for use in metric/KPI generation.
Key Accountabilities