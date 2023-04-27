CI Specialist

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The focus of this position is a service-focused professional who provides SAP knowledge and skillsets to coordinate and implement work management initiatives. The role will support the development of the work management strategy for all business units associated with onshore US Operations. This position will be accountable for maintaining and managing SAP Plant Maintenance (PM) master data, developing maintenance plans, implementing standardized best practices, and provide SAP security across the entire organization. This role will work closely with regions, field-based technicians, supervisors, Performance and Systems, central SAP programming team and technical services to identify opportunities to automate system solutions and maximize the value of the SAP system. The role will implement assurance processes for data integrity, data categorization and associated maintenance programs, and work management functionality within the SAP system to meet compliance and bpx policy requirements. The SAP Analyst position will be a resource for assisting the Performance and Systems team with data extraction for use in metric/KPI generation.

Key Accountabilities

Optimize SAP business processes by streamlining non-value adding steps and automate system solutions to eliminate redundant data entry.

Actively support the field sites via QAQC of SAP PM Data and uploading data to SAP, including new equipment and changes to existing equipment, maintenance plans, task lists, and other Management of Change requirements.

Analyze business needs, determine the necessary SAP functionality, and coordinate system updates to improve business processes.

Support the field deployment of the mobile work management system.

Identify and implement solutions to enhance the mobile work management tool by simplifying the user interface.

Coordinate with the Central SAP team and the business units to identify and deploy SAP functionality that adds value to the process and data reporting.

Collaborate with the individual business units to ensure SAP functionality supports compliance requirements and low carbon emissions initiatives.

Develop and implement automated data quality assurance and quality control for new equipment loads or modifications to existing equipment.

Identify and implement value adding SAP preventative maintenance enhancement projects.

Collaborate with businesses to develop a maintenance strategy for the company.

Develop and implement the SAP PM data standard and data governance program to verify the data standard.

Support the deployment of procedures, checklists, and engineering standards with SAP task lists.

Document and support systematic change management.

Collaborate cross-functionally to offer technical solutions and resolve issues.

Actively support the SAP data needs for each business unit.

Provide regular updates relating to SAP activities.

Actively support other data initiatives and teams that require data associated with work management.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience in technical or IT field.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of 3 years’ SAP PM Experience, or similar work management system.

Comprehensive understanding or relevant business processes and their integration with SAP systems.

Working knowledge of upstream production equipment and process safety systems.

Work experiences in Maintenance or Construction

In-depth knowledge of the latest advancements in SAP applications.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program.*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.