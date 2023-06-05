CI Specialist

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The focus of this position is a service-focused professional who provides SAP knowledge and skillsets to coordinate and implement SAP initiatives. The role is accountable for providing SAP PM solutions to business needs, identifying process improvement opportunities, maintaining and managing SAP PM master data, developing maintenance plans, implementing standardized best practices, and provide SAP security across the entire organization. This position will work closely with regions, field-based technicians, supervisors, Performance and Systems, central SAP programming team and technical services to identify opportunities to automate system solutions and maximize the value of the SAP system. The role will implement assurance processes for data integrity, data categorization and associated maintenance programs, and work management functionality within the SAP system to meet compliance and bpx policy requirements. The SAP Analyst position will be a resource for assisting the Performance and Systems team with data extraction for use in metric/KPI generation. The role is responsible for establishing and maintaining the Master Equipment List (MEL).

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Optimize SAP PM business processes by streamlining non-value adding steps and automate system solutions to eliminate redundant data entry.

Identify and implement SAP PM software program to enhance targeted business processes.

Actively support the field sites via QAQC of SAP PM Data and uploading data to SAP, including new equipment and changes to existing equipment, maintenance plans, task lists, and other Management of Change requirements.

Identify and implement solutions for mobile work management tool integration with the SAP system

Coordinate with the Central SAP team and the business units to identify and deploy SAP functionality that adds value to the process and data reporting.

Collaborate with the individual business units to ensure SAP functionality supports compliance requirements and low carbon emissions initiatives.

Develop and implement automated data quality assurance and quality control for new equipment loads or modifications to existing equipment.

Develop and implement the SAP PM data standard and data governance program to verify the data standard.

Support the deployment of procedures, checklists, and engineering standards with SAP task lists.

Document and support systematic change management.

Collaborate cross-functionally to offer technical solutions and resolve issues.

Actively support the SAP PM data needs for each business unit.

Actively support other data initiatives and teams that require data associated with work management.

Other duties as assigned.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in information technology (preferred) or Associates degree.

SAP certification (preferred).

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as SAP business analyst in a similar industry.

Comprehensive understanding or relevant business processes and their integration with SAP systems.

Working knowledge of upstream production equipment and process safety systems.

In-depth knowledge of the latest advancements in SAP applications.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $88,992-$123,600

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. This vacancy has been posted internally in accordance with our Talent Acquisition Policy, which expects all employees to be in role for a minimum of 2 years before considering another position. If you have recently been placed in a new role as part of Reinvent, you will need to attach line manager approval to your application for any position.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

