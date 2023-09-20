The aim of the role is to drive the CIM agenda for the site. The agenda is a result of a loss analysis in the sites’ operations, and reflects a prioritised action plan fitting the strategy of the site.
Join our Castrol Belgium Team and advance your career as a
CIM Manager (Continuous Improvement in Manufacturing)
The CIM Manager reports directly to the Plant Manager. The role has 2 line reports.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
