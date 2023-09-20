Job summary

Join our Castrol Belgium Team and advance your career as a

CIM Manager (Continuous Improvement in Manufacturing)

The aim of the role is to drive the CIM agenda for the site. The agenda is a result of a loss analysis in the sites’ operations, and reflects a prioritised action plan fitting the strategy of the site.

The CIM Manager reports directly to the Plant Manager. The role has 2 line reports.

In this role You will:

Through Cost Competitiveness and Manufacturing Excellence, define and drive the Sites improvement strategy

Conduct Loss Analysis exercises with the Plant management team and define an achievable, coherent and robust set of improvement projects that support the execution the site’s strategic plan

Continuously looking for opportunities to improve in all departments (manufacturing, scheduling, QA/QC, maintenance) and support problem solving initiatives

Be driving and mentoring the projects with the site’s team(s) in line with the site’s CI program

Conduct workshops & training to develop Know-How and support the site teams in completing the improvement plan

Transfer standard processes with the other sites (regionally and globally) to build a robust standard way of driving CI (continuous improvement)

Building a clear CI culture in the site and engage 100% of the workforce in CI attitude

Supervise main MAX and CI key performance indicators : e.g. OEE, Productivity, Reliability, CPL

Support and improve the Performance Control System (daily, weekly and monthly performance review meetings)

Communicate progress and successes of achievements and support the CI Manager EMEA by providing regular updates

Ensure legal & Operating Management System (OMS) compliance to all regulatory and internal requirements in line with the OMS matrix added as attachment to process 1.5 in OMS.

Accountabilities within the scope of legal or BP OMS requirements might be assigned to this role with separate written assignment documents

Report on the progress of the CI agenda

Review CI plans

Support and coordinate execution of transformation and CI agenda

As line manager, Manage the CIM Engineer in delivering the site CIM projects and support the employee in building a Centre of Excellence for Operations in the site

What You will need to be successful:

Master degree or equal by experience in a technical environment

Fluent in Dutch and English (written and verbal)

A strong track record of Continuous Improvement initiatives delivery

Excellent level of understanding around performance management concepts, benchmarking and metrics

Structured project planning/analysis expertise

Manufacturing experience is a must preferably within FMCG sector

Proven experience in Operational Excellence methodology (TPM, Lean, Opex methodology,…)

Very good analytical skills and can do dynamic attitude

Clear understanding of the fundamental principles of the working of the plant, how materials, manufacturing process, information, people and assets interact to support conversion of quality products in the most effective way.

CI/TPM/OpEx/ManEx experience not necessarily as a leader but as a contributor in a plant

Very good communication skills, open minded, being able to engage and motivate people

Open to new ways of working, new ideas, thinks out if the box

Keen to learn from others (people, organizations, plants in the network)

Able to see opportunity and losses and addressing those – willing to take accountability to deliver improvements by influencing leadership skill



