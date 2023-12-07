This role is eligible for relocation within country

Responsible for developing and implementing the Account strategy to achieve the short/long term business objectives, managing the daily selling job and taking accountability for the top line KPIs and the implementation of major sales and marketing activities, whilst assisting in hiring, training and coaching to build up a highly motivated, capable and effective team to support sustainable growth. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Role accountable

The purpose of this job is to provide leadership as well as Operationally manage the CMS business through effective management of existing programs and expansion into new programs to achieve mutual economic value addition to our customers and bottom line profits. CMS is the top end solution offer to customers with a scope to offer On-site services like Customer chemical management, on-site inventory management, dispensing and performance monitoring of lubricants and coolants, HSSE Best practice transfer, cost tracking, value additions through (Continuous Improvement Projects) CIPs

About Castrol India

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for CMS Sales Manager in Mumbai. More details below:

Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.

What you will deliver

Business and Growth

Overall CMS P&L accountability for the achievement of bottom line profit through robust growth in product volume and Turnover and service revenue /margin expansion.

Create and implement strategies and tactical business approaches to achieve and sustain market leadership positions in the area of Metalworking and High Performance Fluids and try to position Castrol ILS as the Single supplier of Industrial lubes to the customer.

Take proactive steps to protect the GM% in a fluctuating cost of goods environment through strong operational skills (Selective Guarantee offers) & through pricing accelerator initiatives.

Support pro-active introduction of Better & Best products within the CMS portfolio.

Implement the Industrial strategy to the core in the Indian market for business gains.

Services

Build strong Customer relationship with the top line Industrial customers and at the senior management level to enhance our credibility and reputation.

Expand the scope of existing programs to include other sources of profit for Castrol Industrial. Participate in the successful planning and negotiation of contracts, both existing and new programs

Design and plan for introduction of services for the customer sites towards value addition through equipment, continuous improvement projects and any other value addition opportunity which arises from time to time

Arrange for periodic review meetings with the Customer to agree on the areas for Joint

working and visibly demonstrate the Value add done by the CMS team.

Manage and direct conflicting and diverse needs of the customers operation and Castrol Industrial profit objectives. This accountability requires a skilled negotiator who can work effectively with conflicting environments and diverse objectives.

Keep abreast and introduce new technologies and services to the organization in the area of chemical management to optimize Castrol Industrial profitability.

Make use of Instrumentation (like System RT) to help deliver Value to the customer and use it an instrument for enhancing service revenue or for making Guarantee Offers more profitable.

Systems & Procedures

Develop appropriate Procedures and Work Instructions in line with standardized quality systems (Standard SOP’s). Write new or modified work instructions for activities which are not fully covered, where these have been identified by informal review or by formal internal audit

Take action to identify and prevent problems related to products, processes and the quality system. Recommend and initiate solutions through designated channels and follow up to verify the implementation and effectiveness of corrective and preventive actions.

To ensure contractor partner compliance to all legal procedures, labour and wages acts.

Work in the direction to make the ILS CMS offer certified in line with ISO 9000

Personnel

Effectively manage CMS operations at multiple customer sites across India and provide direction to Regional Managers /Program Managers/Leaders to ensure planned profit contribution goals are met.

Ensure there is a regular engagement with both Direct and In-direct staff teams and Contractor partners to inculcate a strong HSSE culture.

Direct and manage successful CMS operation including hiring, developing, organizing, training staff and directing chemical operations to meet customer needs and requirements, and Castrol Industrial profit and operating objectives.

Direct the development of subordinates to the highest possible level of expertise and concurrently create an environment for challenging, self-motivation of staff to meet CMS operation objectives.

Recruit, train, motivate and plan for personnel progression and retention to assure continuity and improvement of the CMS staff and high levels of morale.

Continuously asses the Capability of Direct and Indirect staff and provide them with the right Training inputs to be able to meet and exceed expectations on HSSE and as a Technical Solution provider for our customers.

Work with different departments within Castrol Industrial to meet profit objectives

What you will need to be successful

Educational background:

Graduate in Engineering, an MBA or equivalent degree would be value added.

Experience:

Minimum of 15+ years' experience including good exposure to industrial sales / management and preferably combined experience in manufacturing, purchasing, finance, administration, and research and development.

It is critical that the incumbent possess strong skills in the areas of HSSE, Key account Management, High Technical Skills in Industrial Products / manufacturing, Team leadership and management, organizational development, problem solving, negotiating, and communications .

. The ability to build wider regional networks in CMS operations, plus a strong bias for influencing senior management is a pre-requisite.

Other: Essential

Role model the bp’s beliefs

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

A strong organization and People orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organisations

Ability to deal with and influence multi-cultural groups of stakeholders

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the businesses in the Channel

Ability to direct and lead WILG aligned business plans in Channel



