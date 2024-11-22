CMS Specialist Chennai

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and hard-working people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Apply now!

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for CMS Specialist handling South region based at Chennai and details mentioned:

Let me tell you about the role!

• CMS is the top end solution offer to customers with a scope to offer On-site services like Customer chemical management, on-site inventory management, dispensing and performance monitoring of lubricants and coolants, HSSE Standard process transfer, cost tracking, value additions through (Continuous Improvement Projects) CIPs.

• The purpose of this job is to manage the designated territory / customers through effective management of existing programs and customers, expansion into new customers to achieve mutual economic value addition to our customers and Castrol.

One of the key expectation of the role is to grow the region by brining more and more existing and new customers into CMS fold and grow service revenue and Castrol Share of Wallet over a period of time



What you will deliver!

•Expand CMS to new customers-- maintain a strong prospect pipeline through SFO, do the site audit to understand the service needs, make a strong pitch for CMS with top management of customer and negotiate to a mutually acceptable agreement with customer

• Lead service revenue growth

• Ensure Safe and reliable operations by following agreed Procedures and Work Instructions standardized quality systems (Standard SOP’s).



• Provide On site leadership in building and assuring a strong HSSE culture within the teams. influence

both the customer and contractors to improve their HSE performance through continuous engagement.

Conduct regular HSSE compliance audits on sites. Learn, share from the audit and ensure continuous

improvement. Risk assessment of all new business opportunity and report HSSE performance.

• Selection of contractor as per CAP guidelines

• Delivery Strong business performance Vol, Turnover, Overdue, Service Revenue / Margin

in line with Annual Target plan set.

• Drive premium product penetration through trials



• Build strong Customer relationship across levels at site

• Prepare Detailed Account plan for each customer in consultation with Customer as well as line manager and ensure detailed execution of the same. Create and maintain a continuous value delivery template with customer to collate periodic value additions.

• Develop relevant SOP for the site and implement the same. Take proactive actions to identify and prevent problems related to product , services ,processes.

• Support organization in developing appropriate strategy/ offer by providing appropriate competitor information, market trends, industry developments and being voice of customers.

• Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in territory comply fully with our BP Code of Conduct and local laws. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards.

• Act in a manner consistent with " Who We Are" beliefs by leading through our values, building enduring capability and enhancing value by strictly adhering to safe, Ethical & compliant behaviour for all activities in the market.

What you will need to be successful!

Education

• Minimum Science / Engineering Graduate

Experience

• Experience of 8 + years in handling Industrial/B2B customers in similar industry. Candidates with prior experience in CMS / service offer/Production will have an added advantage

Skills & Proficiencies

• HSSE skills - Mastery

• Industry knowledge, Capturing value, Customer relationship Management, Negotiating Value, Contract management, Account planning

• Business Development

You will work with!

On Site Team deputed through CMS Service Providers

CMS Team

Technical Service Manager

HSSE Manager

Regional Supply Chain Manager

Customer Excellence and Operation Team

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.