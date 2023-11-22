CMS Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Grade JManages day-to-day operations of Retail Convenience site by leading the store team. Maintains direct oversight of site budget processes, safety performance, and personnel management while maintaining BP image and operational standards.



Job Description:



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.