Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people lead way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a CMT Sustain Lead.

Team Scope

PPM Sustain Team will work in 2 key areas:

Technical and Process Support for PPM Products – The Team will work with PPM Product and Sustain Teams, providing technical and process support – directly or through guidance, as the situation requires – in response to inquiries, questions, or concerns from regional and central customers.

Continuous Improvement – The Team will work across multiple PPM products, putting it in a unique position to identify significant lessons learned that can be applied both for individual products as well as across the product suite.

Role!

Senior Analyst will work as part of the wider GBS PPM Sustain Team to provide technical and process support to PPM Product Teams. This role requires attention to detail, creativity, proactivity, willingness to learn and customer management to identify the root cause of questions or concerns, address the problem, or raise appropriately and articulate the solution. Additionally, an analyst may function as a GBS Product Lead, which would involve being the main point of contact of a PPM Product Lead as well as working with GBS PPM Product Sustain Analysts and other Senior Analysts to ensure Product-specific questions and concerns are resolved in a timely manner. The successful candidate will therefore be expected to work with various business and technical customers and use robust instructional materials to answer questions, provide guidance and training, and request any required technical fixes from the Technology sustain team regarding the relevant PPM products

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Understand the bounds of GBS PPM Sustain Team’s duties relative to other customers (Technology and PPM), and work with the GBS PPM Product Sustain Manager to resolve issue as needed.

As a domain guide in the process and data flows, provide business and technical support (e.g. defect resolution, process training, etc.) to the users to develop PPM’s Sustain delivery by either delegating or performing the vital support tasks, or, when required, properly raising the matter based on the PPM Sustain and Product Support Models.

Support PPM Product Sustain Analyst in driving business and technical support to the users for the solution

Perform all tasks with the wider team, within the required Service Level Agreements and pursuant to the defined support models. This would require particular focus (including out of hours support) and availability during the deadlines for month end and semi-annual QPF/GFO processes

Work with GBS PPM Product Sustain Manager to establish and be responsible for prioritization of Product support activity (e.g., defects, improvements, tasks).

Work with PPM user community to understand concerns or questions in furtherance of providing business and technical support.

Assist GBS PPM Product Sustain team to resolve internal questions regarding PPM queries or concerns.

Resolve Product-specific GBS support-related questions from PPM Product Team personnel.

Serve as intermediate customer concern point within the GBS PPM Sustain Team between GBS PPM Product Sustain Analysts and the GBS PPM Product Sustain Manager.

Find opportunities for both GBS and PPM process improvement based on experience and findings and raise them with the appropriate GBS and PPM personnel.

EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS!

Experience in using and /or maintaining planning solutions (preferably SAP BPC) with excel and web interfaces

Strong analytical skills to be able identify the issue in the solution with data flows

Technical knowledge, including a general understanding of product management concepts, DevOps, and technical development life cycles stages and business implications therein.

Business transformation project experience, especially digital transformation projects, including data and process change activities.

Experience of working in diverse finance and technology teams (preferably in energy or technology sectors)

Training experience, preferably regarding business processes.

Good teammate and leader with ability to communicate (written and oral) and collaborate in a global multi-cultural environment.

ability to collaborate with domain guides across the technology landscape to drive continuous improvement.

Promotes an inclusive, open culture of partnership and innovation

Capable of quickly learning and applying concepts, processes, and procedures from detailed training materials.

Comfortable working with various customers to understand and resolve technological and/or process matters

Organized and diligent to handle their own tasks in the required timelines.



