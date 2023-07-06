CMT Team Leader East

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis The CMT Team Lead is responsible for managing a small team and delivering all construction work on assigned projects of medium complexity. This work must be planned thoroughly according to BP and local safety standards, as well as industry best practice. This role holds responsibility for construction HSE, local reputation and construction integrity. This role is also responsible for the performance of contractors and significantly impacts the constructability of design. This role manages all aspects of Construction (fabrication) activities (Contract Administration, Scheduling, Cost, Quality Assurance, Labor, Forecasting) during all gate stages of a project. The Construction Manager implements a holistic view of the project's operability targets. Key Accountabilities • Single point of accountability for managing CMT and construction resources in support of projects, engineered maintenance, inspection/repairs, operations and emergencies • Ensures QA/QC strategy is developed and implemented for fabrication and construction related activities • Drives continuous improvement and construction execution efficiency of individual projects and the portfolio • Maintains staffing levels, oversee hiring, performance management, and implementing discipline within established policies and procedures • Maintains integrity of assets • Ensures competent resources are assigned to efficiently execute/supervise field construction • Maintain Welder Continuity/OQ's/Certification for BP/Contractors assigned to maintenance/projects • Manages and oversees the schedule and activities for operational maintenance tasks and projects • Initiates written RCFA reports for equipment • Creates a climate of safe Operations and Maintenance and champion the achievement of Target Zero. • Responsible for maintaining material warehouse, inventory level, equipment list accuracy, MTRs and general good housekeeping • Maintains a good working knowledge of operations of system to enable positive input in maintaining/managing the assets • DOT, OSHA, and non-regulated equipment inspections and repair • Trains, oversees, and supports the career development of personnel • Maintains regulatory compliance with DOT, OSHA, State, Local, and BP requirements • Coordinates completion of inspections and repairs as found • Emergency Response/Spill Response • Support project and inspection work streams and maintenance through all phases of planning and execution. • Responsible for active participation in FEL, constructability reviews, review of detailed scope of work, development of site safety plans, traffic plans, and preparation of job boxes. • Leads and implements BP T&P policies and procedures through all phases of construction (i.e. Control of Work, Work Management Process). • Responsible for the preparation of job packages, drawings and communications with contract inspectors and contractors. Set clear expectations on construction and safety performance. • Implement project execution plan and work stream plans in the field with construction resources, manages to the approved schedule, and provide real time updates to the Project Managers (PM) and Planners.

Essential Experience:

5+ years of relevant construction experience pipelines, terminals and / or gas plants.

Education:

High school diploma or GED

Desirable Criteria:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, or Business discipline

Team Leadership/Management experience & Experience Managing Contractors.

