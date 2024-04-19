This role is not eligible for relocation

Within the Mobility&Convenience retail network, Company owned channel plays a fundamental role in delighting our Customers through top-tier safe operations, excellent customer service and a convenient offer – delivering sustainable and profitable business for BP.

CO Contract Coordinator acts as process expert for central operational activities related to CO channel, ensuring a proper supervision and execution of business processes – in particular those related with contracts – as well as responding to ad-hoc requests.

The CO Contract Coordinator role is responsible to ensure that every day M&C CO sites meet all contractual framework requirements & policies, either at third parties or BP intercompany level – monitoring contract lifecycle, ensuring contract contents consistency and full alignment with business guidelines, Legal and Ethics&Compliance policies.

Role will interface with all business key stakeholders (especially those leading commercial and performance frameworks) to deliver appropriate contractual structure, preparate documentation, validate information as well as managing – either digital or physical – final version signing and proper archiving. Also, will trigger all actions required for a correct implementation of contractual conditions agreed (e.g. SAP or other systems setups), locally and/or in coordination with teams such as Global Business Services (GBS) teams and external providers.

As Ops support advisor, CO Contract Coordinator will ensure excellence and consistency in central Operations Support framework for CO channel, covering activities such as validating and processing invoices-to-pay, interfacing with operational providers and third parties whenever needed, ensuring databases update or coordinating data for official reports or litigations. Role will also analyze incidents and, in coordination with Sales Support Manager, drive process improvement initiatives or support system testing.

Key accountabilities:

Deliver contract management framework for CO chanel – with third parties (Franchisees, Agents) or bp intercompany (Markoil), applying business, legal and compliance requirements set by the company to different type of agreements. Analyse, prepare and generate of individual contract pack/documentation to support CO Channel demands.

Ensure contract integrity, in a very structured way of work – escalating risks and keeping right Delegations of Authorities / Approval Levels.

Trigger and supervise all needed actions for a correct implementation of contractual conditions, including SAP setups and notification to other business teams or third parties – mitigating incidents or issues.

Support M&C Operations and Commercial Development by analysing and identifying specific requirements – at contractual or central operations level, such as system setups – for leases and subleases sites transactions, at a pre-assessment stage.

Deliver smooth business operations when onboarding, changing a channel of trade or finalizing Retail site operations within BP network, supervising and monitoring linked activities of each transaction within Ops Support scope.

Monitor CO Channel contracts lifecycle, through continuously contact with Regional Managers and Commercial Development, as well as a two-way communication with Legal Department and Mobility & Convenience LT (when required) regarding data, commercial risks or issues.

Coordinate official communications to business partners related with CO sites contract management, aligned with Regional Manager and Legal area and ensuring overall consistency.

Produce mandatory reports to official authorities, as well as updating databases and support adhoc data requests regarding strategic analysis or litigations.

Maintain and operate business support frameworks with core partners and service providers (banks terminals, support materials, etc.).

Verify and codify invoices to pay, according business guidelines and Accounts Payables processes, and acting as business focal-point.

Ensure proper alignment and actively support right cooperation between M&C business and all functions or areas (GBS, Legal, Tax, Finance, P&C, I&E, etc), at operational level.

Manage physical and digital documentation archive, in a structured way.

Contribute actively to continuous improvement initiatives and business processes simplification, reconciliating issues and performing root-cause analyses when required.

Education:

Professional qualification in a relevant discipline/bachelor degree required.

Experience:

Understanding of Mobility&Convenience business framework and retail operational processes.

Relevant experience in contract lifecycle management processes – within retail or real estate businesses –, within different channels of trade, contractual requirements and local/legislation requirements.

Experience in data analysis and reporting.

Knowledge and experience in working with SAP and enterprise systems/portals.

Knowledge and experience in basic finance and accounting concepts.

Proficient and proven use of MS Office, including Word and Excel.

Experience in working in cross-area environment, on hybrid mode (face-to-face/remote) and with third-parties.

Skills & Competencies

Structured way of work and eagerness for systematic approaches/contractual frameworks, based on standardization, criteria & guidelines.

Excellent communication skills, including ability to work in cross-teams and with third parties; ability to establish and maintain strong relationships.

Analytical and problem solving-oriented, delivering robust approaches.

Customer Focus.

Eagerness for improvement and drive for digitalization.

Ability to identify risks and good sense of escalation.

Efficient time management and resilience.

Native Spanish and fluent English.

Excellent sense of Ethics&Compliance and Values&Behaviours.

Strong safety behaviour, in particular cyber security and data protection.



Skills:

