Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Retail Group



The Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) Operations Excellence Manager is responsible for the development and stability of store operations processes, planning, capabilities, and system enhancements to drive operational efficiency for all COCO operations. The manager provides direction and leads the productivity, helpdesk and coordination teams to drive best in class operations to provide best in class guest service.

The Operations Excellence team is responsible for 1) gatekeeping all programs, store initiatives and communications that impact field operations, 2) overseeing development and implementation of all operations programs for all channels of trade, 3) developing and distributing internal and Customer/Guest communications for all brands within COCO Operations, and 4) delivering superior training and development programs.

Alignment and support of the COCO ops Strategic calendar.

•Management of the EV Hub Operator payment/agreement.

•Responsible for oversight and management of programs and rollouts such as Company Car program, uniform transitions, WorkJam, etc.

•Key tag for Procurement support and engagement.

•Manage the updated and implementation of the Annual ampm store systems manual.

•Manage resources specialized in retail offer and innovation to support in advancing technology for our COCO store formats.

•Consistent implementation of company initiatives in stores

•Align strategy with training and operation process through cross-functional collaboration & partnership

•Develop effective implementation plans for company initiatives that support the Impact Planning process; ensure the delivery of learning objectives while continuing to evaluate the effectiveness of the implementation planning

•Partner to perform labor analysis on new initiatives; ensure labor impact is considered in new initiative ROI calculations.

•Support COCO labor improvement programs

•Manage the ongoing development and continuous improvement of the store operating system and other operations programs

Minimum 5-7 years preferred retail operations experience

Professional experience in a similar role requiring the management of technology initiatives, application of business analytics, and the development of strategies

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a leadership role overseeing multi-unit leaders or support teams

Assess risk, identify potential solutions, and determine conclusions or next steps

Interpret and analyze quantitative data, including but not limited to spreadsheets, floor plans, and capacity charts

Synthesize and condense research, evaluation reports and findings for presentation, publication, and distribution to stakeholders

Lead projects through the development of specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize, and accomplish work in a highly dynamic environment

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Ability to handle multiple tasks and projects simultaneously

Self-motivated, structured, and organized work

Strong leadership and interpersonal skills

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal. Confident presentation skills.

Collaboration and delegation skills

Keen judgment and emotional intelligence

Information to govern compliance & execution

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 10 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.