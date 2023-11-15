C&P Non Financial Data Control Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The role will be responsible for establishing the process and control framework for non financial reporting across Customer & Products (C&P). This will include improving controls for established reporting requirements and leading the implementation of the control and reporting process for new requirements. The role will perform certain defined segment level assurance processes in relation to the data. The role will work closely with the C&P Planning, Performance Management ( PPM) team and the Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) & Assurance teams to understand requirements and influence on future data collection tools and definition capture.In addition the role will lead Aim 3 reporting for the C&P segment, ensuring the submission is reported on time and controls are operating effectively. The role will be the single point of contact for Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures (SS&V), Sustainability and Innovation & Engineering (I&E) and will manage these interfaces in relation to data quality, definitions and systems considerations. The role will manage communications within the C&P segment in relation to Aim 3 and with other stakeholders including internal and external audit.The role will manage the control framework for Transition Growth Engine reporting within C&P, working closely with the C&P PPM team to deliver this.The role will also provide general support to the VP ARC, C&P in relation to Segment control projects and ad hoc requests. These will vary depending on Group and Segment priorities and control themes or issues arising.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Aim 3

Manage timetable for quarterly data submission and discuss detailed requirements with SS&V before submission

Communicate requirements to the stakeholder groups

Coordinate reconciliation, making sure reconciliation is complete and approved

Coordinate variance analysis, making sure variance analysis is complete and approved

Assess business changes (acquisition and divestments, other changes, sale of new products) and agree with SS&V team how to treat them

UDA owner and business owner of C&P toolkit

Coordinate bio-content data and certificate collection

Annual control attestation and maintaining control documentation

Support audit activities

Ad-hoc support for forecasting

NFR

Create, network and document definitions for NFR categories

Create, network and establish control framework over C&P NFR including definition of segment sign offs and point of origin controls

Work closely with PPM and Group C&A teams to optimize data capture

Manage due diligence type process in relation to NFR for C&P

Transition Growth Engines

Manage control framework over TGE reporting for C&P

Manage due diligence type process in relation to TGE reporting for C&P

Oversees definitions and manages governance around changes proposed or required

Maintains effective linkage to group and other segments in relation to resolution of common issues

Ad hoc Projects

Provides support to VP, ARC C&P in relation to ad hoc control projects or investigations

Supports as required C&P qtr end process

Acts as interface with central projects and C&P ARC teams

Education

University degree and accounting qualification (CFA, ACA, CIMA, ACMA, etc.) or MBA.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong understanding and proved application of internal financial controls and identification and management of reporting risk

Proven ability to apply technical knowledge of financial reporting and relevant Group and IFRS standards, accounting concepts and knowledge of accounting standards to ensure compliance, provide insight and drive financial performance.

Ability to use analytics to facilitate key business messages to senior management.

Strong communication skills across all levels of the organisation and between technical and business users.

Strong influencing skills: proven ability to network at all levels of the organisation both globally and locally

Comfort with ambiguity able to network and act both globally and locally

Self starter, capable of managing multiple conflicting demands



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



