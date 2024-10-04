C&P Transformation PMO Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The C&P Transformation Portfolio Management Office (PMO) Lead is supporting the Customer & Products (C&P) Leadership team in steering the delivery of its business transformation towards a driven Integrated Energy Company. The postholder is part of the C&P Transformation team and reports to the VP Cost Transformation.

They will be accountable for bringing clarity and execution field to all transformation programs and cost initiatives across the C&P businesses, as well as interdependencies with planned changes in the wider organisation. This role will work in collaboration with program PMOs, business transformation managers and the Group Transformation office (GTO) to build coordinated timelines, reports and risk overviews, providing insights to advise on progress, as well as support prioritization, risk management and interventions across the execution of the different transformation programs.

The post holder also plays a key part in providing data-driven insights and challenge to the delivery of the cost savings target and handles continuous backlog of strategic cost opportunities.

Key Accountabilities

Coordinate inputs from C&P business units and Enablers (e.g. Finance, GBS, Digital) into the coordinated transformation plans, monthly reports and risk register

Lead monthly reporting into GTO

Keep up to data action plans and follow up on delivery

Set up program metrics and reporting in conjunction with the PPM Cost Transformation lead

Act as a central hub for standard process and findings between program PMOs

Summary Decisions:

Perform: portfolio program management

Perform: strategic analysis and data analysis

Perform: coordinated project plan creation and management

Job Requirements

Education

University level degree or equivalent experience

Experience

Commercial competence

Programme management experience on sophisticated global programmes

Evidence of senior customer management

Deep experience of at least one C&P business

Skills & Proficiencies

Comfortable with ambiguity

Strong impact and influencing skills

Strategic insight, the ability to progress complex problems in a changing environment and align objectives with business strategy

Excellent communication across all levels of the organisation

Strong English knowledge in written and in spoken form

Strong in self-organising and well-structure working attitude

Strong capability in digital (MS Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

Strong project management skills

Good financial skills

Ability to understand changes in external and internal business environment

Strong in dealing with organisational change

Value & Behaviours

Build positive relationship based on trust and honest discussions.

Listen carefully and consider different perspectives

Pursue detailed management through standardization, clarification and the elimination of defects.

Follow and uphold the rules and standards of BP and hold others to account for doing the same thing

Always strive to do the right thing based on BP´s rules and standards and respond challenges with resilience and reason

Speak out when I see something is not right and be prepared to say “no” or “stop”when vital



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

