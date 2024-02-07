This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as the marketing leader within the country we need t individuals who can play a meaningful role in crafting our offer and bringing it to life for our customers both in and out of store.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

CRM Advisor Austria

Full-time or part-time (min. 30 hours/week)

Key accountabilities:

Coordinates and executes Loyalty/CRM and contact plans, supports Loyalty Lead in annual CRM planning

Performs individual CRM campaigns planning and execution for all engagement platforms, functions, products and customer segments in line with the pre-defined CRM strategy and annual Loyalty/Marketing plan

Coordinates and participates in offer selection and targeting approach in alignment with Customer Analytics and Loyalty Lead

Provides inputs for campaigns and Loyalty activities business cases

Executes campaigns, drives innovative campaign ideas (test & learn activities) and coordinates the involved stakeholders

Briefs, coordinates and provides inputs for performance evaluation of the executed campaigns, CRM activities and customer base

Participates in insights and reporting delivery and coordinates its delivery from other teams or external partners and suppliers

Participates in CRM partners and suppliers management and coordinates delivery (e.g. creative agencies, PAYBACK, etc.)

Participates in initiatives and projects execution within the CRM and Loyalty expertise area

Participates in internal and external stakeholders engagement, communication and alignment including: local & global loyalty teams, marketing team, convenience, pricing, operations, OPEX, etc.

Provides daily/BAU/demand support to Loyalty & CRM team

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s/Master’s degree or equivalent level qualification

3+ years in a marketing role

Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and CRM programs.

Demonstrated expertise in Direct marketing / Segmentation and contact plan set up

Experience in executing marketing programs and campaigns

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Excellent marketing experience at all levels inclusive cross country

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities -> (calculation and evaluation of business cases; ROI calculations; post campaign analyses)

Demonstrated 3rd Party management, on-going relationship and performance management

English and German: verbal & writing skills

Deep understanding of M&C Europe markets

Demonstrated 3rd party relationship and performance management including the sourcing and identifying of both partner agencies and loyalty partners

Experience of working with strategic business partners which are present in our business across mobility and convenience

Generating and applying Customer and Consumer Insights

Experienced at Performance Monitoring and Expert at Loyalty Management.

Proven track record in defining Integrated Marketing/Loyalty Communications Plans

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

An attractive remuneration package including a bonus system and various social benefits including programs to improve work/life balance and wellbeing

The gross monthly salary according to the collective agreement is € 4200 - with willingness to overpay depending on qualifications and experience

Your modern workplace is located in the heart of Vienna and offers a panoramic view of one of the most beautiful metropolises in Europe

Free parking in the office garage

Agile and flexible working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international environment

Equity matching program

Company pension

Lunch subsidy

Learning and development opportunities

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



