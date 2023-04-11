CRM Campaign Specialist ANZ

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops inventive ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.



To make this transition, we’re looking for a CRM Campaign Specialist to join our Marketing team! You’ll have the opportunity to work alongside our Brand, Loyalty, IT, Data and partner agencies to develop and implement end-to-end customer journeys for customer engagement, conversion, retention and growth across ANZ!





Key responsibilities:

Develop and implement all customer journeys and activities end-to-end across ANZ

Daily Management of CRM/multi-channel plans to increase conversion, engagement, retention and personalization

Apply customer segmentation and marketing automation tools to deliver personalized customer communications across multiple touchpoints

Use and develop rigorous testing strategies to continually optimise all areas of the CRM program

Monitor and evaluate activity results across channels to understand the efficacy of strategies and tactics for improvements

Identify opportunities of customer behaviour and activity results to better understand customer outcomes

Develop and build offers and activities in Adobe, Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Commarch loyalty system

Tertiary qualifications in Business, Marketing or experience with CRM Marketing

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in CRM or Direct Marketing and Marketing Automation systems

Experience in translating performance data and information into actionable insights

Confident with analytics (test design) and a passion for problem solving

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!