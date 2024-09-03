CRM Data Lead ANZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Are you ready for a change or perhaps a step-up?

In this 12 month fixed term contract position as the Customer Data Lead ANZ, you will manage the marketing analytics team who are responsible for the production of customer, campaign and commercial analytics that helps to inform 1:1 marketing, loyalty operations, wider marketing activities and customer centric decision making across bp Marketing ANZ.

Your ability to develop and maintain effective working relationships with business managers and other teams within the organization such as Tax, Treasury and Legal will see you succeed in this role.

Note: The position can be based in Melbourne, Aus or Auckland, NZ

Your responsibilities will comprise of and not be limited to

Support marketing analytics team members to define and develop customer, campaign and commercial analytics solutions

Lead the marketing analytics squad to manage analytics and data developments using agile methodologies

Work with IT data engineers to develop data assets to expand marketing analytics capabilities

Co-ordinate and align data and analytics activities across MC&M ANZ; optimize and further leverage customer data

Work with business stakeholders to translate customer analytics into recommendations and decisions

Develop a detailed understanding of the operation of the bp’s New Zealand and Australian loyalty programs and the data they generate

Ensure security, confidentiality of all data sourced within BP; compliance with all legislation, regulatory requirements relating to data protection and privacy

You will bring

Demonstrated an attention to detail, strong communication and interpersonal skills and a drive for ensuring data integrity including writing analytics code in SQL

Highly numerate and a proven ability to analyse and draw insight from large volumes of data

Strong commercial experience in customer analytics & marketing performance reporting

Implementing analytical methodologies such as segmentation, propensity modeling, control groups and A/B testing that support problem solving, decision making and optimisation.

Demonstrated people leadership, influencing ability and communication skills with a high degree of resilience and confidence in dealing with a variety of stakeholders.

Commercial mind set with the ability to assess both the short term and long term implications of decisions.

Desirable criteria

Ideally possess a Degree /Post Graduate Qualification in Data Analytics, Statistics or Business Systems

Prior experience in providing requirements for the development of data assets to support analytics and reporting use cases in an Agile model

Experience developing Power BI reports

Understanding on AU and NZ privacy legislation

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.