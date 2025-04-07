This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

bp is an integrated energy company whose purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. But we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite applications from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity.

Join us in a transformative and high-accountability role as a hands-on leader, driving customer engagement and activation across loyalty programs in Australia and New Zealand.

This critical leadership role requires strategic thinking, collaboration, pragmatism, and a results-oriented focus to elevate our B2C and B2B loyalty and direct marketing initiatives. It offers the chance to join a global network of excellence team while being based in Melbourne, reporting to the Vice President of Marketing, and leading a high-performing team that delivers results.

Purpose of the role

As a CRM Manager for ANZ, you will support the global CRM Senior Manager with developing and executing the CRM strategy for Mobility & Convenience (M&C), working closely with the Marketing & Comms team in Australia, India and New Zealand to deliver innovative and data-driven campaigns to engage B2C and B2B audiences. You will co-create and co-coordinate broadcast and behavioural campaigns across M&C, ensuring they are relevant and as consistent globally as possible. You will shape the future of our 1:1 customer interactions, harnessing data and technology and best practice direct marketing practices to elevate customer engagement and drive a broader personalization agenda.

Key Accountabilities

Support the definition and execution of the M&C CRM strategy, including technologies and analytics for B2B and B2C audiences, using the frameworks and approaches provided by the Marketing Excellence Network of Excellence (NoE).

Co-create cohesive, core CRM journeys and campaigns with local markets, including both broadcast campaigns and behavioural / automated campaigns (cross-brand), standardising across markets where possible.

Work closely with local market teams, to support the execution of CRM campaigns by co-ordinating the design, brief and delivery of campaigns by the wider team across email, app, push and other channels, ensuring alignment with the broader customer experience strategy and business objectives.

Develop, implement and manage customer lifecycle programs and deliver customer lifetime value.

Define and manage the personalisation strategy and roadmap.

Help to establish CRM reporting mechanisms to measure the effectiveness of campaigns, focusing on actionable insights and continuous improvement.

Responsible for ensuring the t delivery of KPIs of maximising MROI, improving brand health, increasing volume and profitability, and enhancing CLV.

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including senior leadership, agencies and vendor partners, to refine the MarTech strategy for scalability and alignment with global organisational framework.

Provide input into budget planning and manage budgets for specific activities to ensure financial efficiency.

Essential Skills and Experience

>10 years’ experience in CRM strategy development and execution, preferably within a multi-national matrix organisation.

Expertise in development and management of customer lifecycle, behavioural and automated campaigns, and personalisation techniques.

Demonstrated ability to interpret data and apply insights to optimise customer behaviour performance.

Strong knowledge and experience with CRM and Marketing technologies, tools, and platforms (such as Salesforce Marketing Cloud, AWS, Comarch, Radium), with expertise in campaign automation and a track record of driving innovation in CRM.

Experience in leading the implementation and scaling of new MarTech platforms, including developing effective processes and workflows within and across teams.

Leadership skills with a record of driving alignment and collaboration across cross-functional and geographically diverse teams.

Proven experience in crafting direct marketing test and lean frameworks.

Demonstrated proficiency in designing and implementing campaigns.

Strong commercial acumen and strategy understanding, with ability to translate strategy into clear roadmap of activities.

Strong project management skills.

What’s in it for you?

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

Share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Analytics, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Engagement, Customer Lifecycle, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Strategies, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Global CRM, Listening, Marketing, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Salesforce Solutions, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.