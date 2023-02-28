CRM NZ Campaign Lead

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops inventive ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.



To make this transition, we’re looking for a CRM NZ Lead to join our AsPac team and play a critical role within the customer insight, data and CRM team. In this role, you’ll be the SME and support our Head of CRM with strategy development, task management and representation in meetings and projects.





Key responsibilities:

Assist the Head of CRM in developing strategies and achieving deliverables across NZ

Be the SME and own the delivery of the NZ ongoing CRM strategies that enable continuous and consistent test and learn

Represent the CRM Team and Head of Marketing at various workshops and meeting across NZ

Customer lifecycle journey development and implementation across acquisition, onboarding, retention, growth and loyalty across bp’s B2C AsPac CRM program

Develop processes for the team to meet the demands of the growing CRM team

Identify opportunities to grow the database within value segments whilst finding opportunities to drive incremental revenue for the business

Degree qualified in Business, Marketing or a related subject area

10+ years’ deep data driven CRM experience and working with marketing automation systems

Experience with managing workload and leading projects

Experience with analytics and understanding the commercials of Omni channel campaign impact

A strong teammate who engages constructively and collaboratively with internal and external partners

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!