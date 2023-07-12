Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. CRM Reporting & Insights Analyst ANZ

CRM Reporting & Insights Analyst ANZ

CRM Reporting & Insights Analyst ANZ

  • Location Australia - Docklands
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ061551
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

-

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Marketing Group


Job Summary:

-


Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.


Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops inventive ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.

To make this transition, we’re looking for a CRM Reporting & Insights Analyst to join our AsPac CRM Marketing team. In this role, you’ll be instrumental in supporting the CRM team through target audience curation and segmentation, along with the creation and ongoing management of campaign and business performance reporting.


Key responsibilities:

  • Working with the data team to identify future opportunities that will improve bp’s offerings to our customers
  • Collaborate with the external CRM agency to deliver data-driven campaigns
  • Own the development of post-campaign analysis for BP Rewards and AA Smart Fuel data-driven campaigns
  • Translate data and analysis into written reports, presentations and dashboards for internal partners
  • Interpret results to enable the business to leverage insights to maximise value

About you:

  • 5+ years' proven experience with commercial campaign or marketing analytics experience
  • Formal qualifications in Statistics, Business Systems or a related field
  • Demonstrated experience in developing business/commercial performance reporting
  • Proficiency in SQL, Adobe Campaign and/or Salesforce Marketing Cloud – highly advantageous
  • Advanced/Intermediate user with Excel 

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

 
 


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp