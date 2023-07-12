CRM Reporting & Insights Analyst ANZ

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops inventive ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.

To make this transition, we’re looking for a CRM Reporting & Insights Analyst to join our AsPac CRM Marketing team. In this role, you’ll be instrumental in supporting the CRM team through target audience curation and segmentation, along with the creation and ongoing management of campaign and business performance reporting.



Key responsibilities:

Working with the data team to identify future opportunities that will improve bp’s offerings to our customers

Collaborate with the external CRM agency to deliver data-driven campaigns

Own the development of post-campaign analysis for BP Rewards and AA Smart Fuel data-driven campaigns

Translate data and analysis into written reports, presentations and dashboards for internal partners

Interpret results to enable the business to leverage insights to maximise value

About you:

5+ years' proven experience with commercial campaign or marketing analytics experience

Formal qualifications in Statistics, Business Systems or a related field

Demonstrated experience in developing business/commercial performance reporting

Proficiency in SQL, Adobe Campaign and/or Salesforce Marketing Cloud – highly advantageous

Advanced/Intermediate user with Excel

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!







