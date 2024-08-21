CRM Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES



Define existing “as is” process and target state “to be” processes, identify gaps and take action to achieve target state whilst ensuring alignment to global CRM design, operational model, and ongoing integrity of the CRM

Provide process expertise in Customer Service discovery and requirements

Support development of solution design options, input into acceptance criteria and evaluation of efficiency.

Connect with other collaborators across the different locations build relationships and partnerships within and outside of GBS to add more value and impact to the organization

Identify continuous improvement opportunities, including improvement of the CRM global template efficiency (e.g. routing, process optimization, templates, auto-responses etc).

Look for ways to increase pace and embrace agile working methods to have more impact and increase the focus on delivery of process and operational excellence

Coach and mentor peers and team members with clear and effective tools and resources to assist with their development, in technical, functional or leadership areas, and build their knowledge of the BP business

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience (or equivalent) in relevant field



JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Proficiency in English language

Demonstrable CRM & Telephony application experience (e.g. Salesforce, Siebel, SAP, Genesys)

Deep understanding of order to cash and business to business customer service processes

Strong written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Outstanding collaborator leadership skills

Ability to work independently, balance multiple project responsibilities, and meet deliverable timelines

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• Process mapping expertise is good to have





Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.