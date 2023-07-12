CRM Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re looking for a CRM Campaign Specialist who will look after planning, coordination & execution of email communication channels to existing customers across our markets. You’ll work with Head of CRM to ensure we provide customers relevant, engaging content throughout their lifecycle. There is no established formula, customers are changing their demands at lightning speed and there are new ways to charge every day. So if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.

You’ll be responsible for curating & developing best in class communications which are designed to grow and retain our customer base whether that’s B2C or B2B. With prior experience of what’s required to successfully manage a marketing calendar, you’re confident about what needs to be done in order to execute a campaign on time to a high standard. You’re excited about how communications can play a part in making drivers experiences more enjoyable & providing helpful prompts as they navigate their everyday journeys.

Partnering with the wider support teams, you’ll ensure the right data set up to win long-term, leveraging the considerable scale of BP’s existing customer base with new EV customers and navigating the transition to a greener, cleaner mobility solution.



Key Responsibilities:

Manage and plan CRM campaigns in wider Marcomms calendar across pulse markets

Accountable for on-time delivery & deployment of email CRM campaigns across automated & tactical communications

Review, maintain & prioritise campaign requests, for B2C or B2B comms, across markets leveraging planning tools and trackers

Take the lead to plan & define campaign milestones to ensure required input is available in a timely manner to ensure deployments are made according to the calendar. Working flexibly with developers & wider teams to meet desired timelines.

Focal point for wider business, providing status on a specific campaign & advising what is required to get campaigns ready for deployment

Work directly with marketing cloud developers & architects to ensure communications are on-brand, engaging tone of voice and delivered to a high standard

Engage with data teams where required to source customer information, enabling campaigns to have multiple segments & personalisation points

Top line analysis & monitoring of campaign results, providing a view which campaigns are performing best vs those that need enhancements

Develop & document clear processes & ways of working to support wider business understand steps required for campaign development/deployment

Identifying & raising any campaign data issues, working with relevant tech teams to provide context, impact on the customer & supporting with additional detail required to find a resolution

Work with Head of CRM to identify new opportunities for campaigns, gather requirements to drive future automation, personalisation, platform and data roadmaps

Work with the wider bp CRM & Loyalty business to leverage learnings from the traditional fuel space and apply relevant approaches to the EV space



Essential Skills & Experience:

Experience in marketing roles with a focus on email marketing, CRM & Loyalty

Customer first mindset, always considering how our brand, communications & touchpoints will be received

Experience with CRM and data platforms (e.g. Adobe Experience Cloud or Salesforce suite), with a foundational/business analyst level understanding of what platforms are capable of (technical execution not required)

Comfortable developing customer journeys, communication matricies & lifecycle campaigns, ideally with an understanding of how these will differ for B2C vs B2B audiences

Good understanding of how customer data can be used to create detailed segments, behaviour models & personalisation

Exposure to other marketing channels with high level understanding of what is required to create an omni-channel campaign or how CRM compliments other marketing

Excellent attention to detail, methodical & diligent organisational skills as well as strong stakeholder management

Good presentation skills, ability to clearly communicate insights and business recommendations to other teams across the business

Comfortable working with technically minded teams to understand platform architecture, data processes & interfaces with an ability to translate back to business stakeholders the root of the problem and impact on end customer

Proficient knowledge of Office 365 suite, particularly excel & PowerPoint

Genuine interest & willingness to learn more about customer needs in the EV space

BSc/BA university degree or professional qualification equivalent in business or marketing related degrees preferred but not mandatory

Ideal but not essential; experience working with Pardot or other Lead Generation/Scoring tools or any exposure with Google Analytics

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



