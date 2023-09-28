Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Supports the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business. Supports the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopts and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.



To help us continue our strong momentum and expand our retail abilities we are looking for a CRM Specialist to join our CRM team. The role is responsible for developing and implementing end to end customer journeys/ activities for engagement, conversion, retention, growth and reactivation of lifecycle campaigns to meet the needs of our customers/ members and the business.

What can you expect in this role:

Develop and implement all customer journeys and activities end to end across ANZ.

Daily management of the CRM/ multi-channel plans to increase conversion, engagement, retention and personalisation.

Apply customer segmentation and marketing automation tools to deliver personalised customer communications across multiple touchpoints.

Develop, test and document channel development, set up, journeys and campaign configuration.

Explore new campaign methods, test and learn initiatives to improve key KPI’s.

Use and develop rigorous testing strategies (A/B and multivariate) to continually optimise all areas of the CRM program.

Identify opportunities of customer behaviour and activity results to better understand customer outcomes, their lifecycles and behaviours across channels, messaging and offers.

Work with analytics to identify opportunities, improve audience segmentation, campaign reporting and optimization.

Assist with the coordination of creation, production, scheduling, and deployment of campaigns in automation tools.

Develop and build offers and activities in Adobe, SFMC and Commarch loyalty system.

Ensure execution of bp processes, procedures, and innovative programs into territory to develop an improved safety culture.

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Tertiary qualified within Business, Marketing and experience with CRM Marketing

Minimum 3 years experience in CRM / Direct Marketing and Marketing Automation systems

Experience and knowledge with concepts from Direct Marketing, customer journey mapping, persona building, and direct marketing channels existing and emerging

Ability to understand customer behaviour and pain points, continuously analyse the performance of activites, deliver clear well-reasoned conclusions.

Understanding of test design to carry out data driven marketing initiatives, good at understating analytics and a passion for problem solving.

Proven track record in delivering engaging and effective data driven campaigns and customer journeys.

Experience in translating performance data and information into actionable insights

Proven track record working with CRM agencies or third-party marketing suppliers

Customer Segmentation and how it can be applied to data-driven campaigns.

Sound Knowledge of Customer Insights - understanding of current needs and ability to anticipate changes in demand.

Demonstrated ability to manage a range of internal and external stakeholders.

Ability to work closely with IT stakeholders and communicate both development and testing requirements.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.