Job summary

Responsible for providing performance insight and analytical support in the development and implementation of competitive strategies and annual marketing plans, monitoring marketing processes and programmes against timelines and agreed in-year commitments from Marketing.

Purpose of role:

The CVO Marketing Specialist is responsible for the Castrol CVO Lubricant Key Account Product & Offer development & execution in China market to ensure sustainable CVO business growth.



Key Results/ Accountabilities:

Deep understanding and anticipating on China CVO market dynamic, market trends and customer requirements/needs

Proactively collect CVO key accounts insight and competitors’ movement.

Generating and applying customer insights into Product / Offer / CVP development.

Lead the innovation / development / communication / execution / tracking / review of China CVO Product / Offer / Activation for CVO Key Accounts (Truck OEM, Engine T1, Transmission T1, medium ~ big Fleets, etc.)

Keep close communication and reflect China market and customer insight with Global CVO Team. Co-work with Global CVO SMR Team on offer development/pilot test in local market. Adapt Global good-practiced offer/assets that relevant/meaningful to China market.

Proactively prepare on Castrol China CVO Strategy (KA Sectors) development & refresh with CVO MKTG Head’s guidance

Proactively translate strategy into annual marketing plans with CVO MKTG Head’s guidance

Plan & Monitor CVO ASP by key accounts and key activities, maximize ROI and monitor actual spending on track with ASP phasing plan according to monthly ASP review.

Lead CVO Key account offer related cross-function projects (e.g. Truck NEV, etc.)

Experience & Expertise