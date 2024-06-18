This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Purpose of Role

The CVO Marketing Specialist is responsible for the Castrol CVO Lubricant Key Account Product & Offer development & execution in China market to ensure sustainable CVO business growth.

Key Accountabilities:

Deep understanding and anticipating on China CVO market dynamic, market trends and customer requirements/needs

Proactively collect CVO key accounts insight and competitors’ movement.

Generating and applying customer insights into Product / Offer / CVP development.

Own the innovation / development / communication / execution / tracking / review of China CVO Product / Offer / Activation for CVO Key Accounts (Truck OEM, Engine T1, Transmission T1, medium ~ big Fleets, etc.)

Keep close communication and reflect China market and customer insight with Global CVO Team. Co-work with Global CVO SMR Team on offer development/pilot test in local market. Adapt Global good-practiced offer/assets that relevant/important to China market.

Proactively prepare on Castrol China CVO Strategy (KA Sectors) development & refresh with CVO MKTG Head’s guidance

Proactively translate strategy into annual marketing plans with CVO MKTG Head’s guidance

Plan & Monitor CVO ASP by key accounts and key activities, enhance return on investment and supervise actual spending on track with ASP phasing plan according to monthly ASP review.

Lead CVO Key account offer related cross-function projects (e.g. Truck NEV, etc.)

Requirements:

University graduate or equivalent experience with degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Engineering or other related field.

Minimum of 7 years working in Auto / Commercial Vehicle / Construction / Industry related category and with B2B2C and B2B marketing experience

Minimum 3 years of Channel Marketing experience

Integrated experience of Channel Marketing, Product Marketing, Sales/BD will be a plus

Strong communication and analytical skills

Proficient in English and Mandarin

Good computer literacy and presentation skills

Strong influencing skills

Experience in collaborating and influencing sales and functional organizations

Self-motivated, high level of enthusiasm and drive

Why join us?

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

