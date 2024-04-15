CVO Technical Manager

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



In this role supporting Castrol business you will be a Technical Manager skilled and experienced in oil sales regarding fleets and transport. This role will be the single point of contact with distributors and address any issue of technical origin! Technical engineer capable of promotion and implementing the CVO (Commercial Vehicle Oil) strategy for Mexico.



Provide technical support to the CVO Team and dealer network.

Deep comprehension on Castrol CVO portfolio and traduce it to benefits for the customer.

Active participation on the sales process.

Training: value selling, portfolio, product benefits, customer prospection process, etc.

Analysis of used oil samples: guide for the client to carry out sample collection, results interpretation.

Technical support for both, existing and potential clients.

Total cost of ownership (TCO) project development.

Make technical recommendations aimed at the implementation of best practices in the control for lubricating oils in on- and off-highway applications.

Prepare technical recommendations aimed at implementing best practices in the contamination control in lubricating oils.

Provide technical support to the sales force and distributors network.

Prepare reports of technical visits, results of performance tests and lubricant condition monitoring programs.

Design, prepare and apply evaluations of technical and commercial knowledge.

Resolution of technical problems and attention to possible complaints related to quality problems.

Attention and technical support regarding telemetry services.



Chemical Engineering Degree or similar.

5 years of experience in similar role.

Advanced English

Sales experience.

Experience developing sales strategies.

Knowledge in Telemetry & tribology.

Used oil samples analysis and interpretation.

Advanced excel.

Basic finances knowledge.



Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



