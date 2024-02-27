Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

In this role, you will be responsible for supporting the CVO/HD Channel Activation Specialist to develop and implement marketing programmes in the B2B (Fleet Customers) and Distributor channel with a sharp focus on having a strong impact on volume, turnover and gross margin delivery.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

About Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

www.castrol.com.tr

Your key accountabilities will be but not limited with:

Responsible for world class execution of marketing plans and customer offers by understanding customer needs, market dynamics and the competitive environment to achieve agreed business objectives. (B2B & B2C Marketing)

Supports the CVO/HD Channel Activation Specialist develops and adapts value added customer offers as part of execution of in-market marketing plans

Support the execution of global brand strategies (CVO) including brand positioning, product, packaging, pricing and channel management

Develops insights into value, drives it into the Customer Value Proposition (CVP) development process, develops & tailors propositions based on tangible benefits

Monitors key market and competitive trends in related sectors, gathers local insights directly from field and customers. Then supports the CVO/HD Channel Activation Specialist to work on these insights identifying opportunities / areas of possible growth to influence offer development and brand teams to shape the global roadmaps

Support to product management process (new product, labelling, packaging etc.)

To be able to work in formal or informal cross functional teams with a multitude of stakeholders

Ability to manage conflicting priorities of customers, our sales department and marketing with the view of value creation at all fronts

Implementing programmes as per marketing plans ensuring on time, within budget delivery and adequate return on investments. Analysing individual campaigns / activity in detail covering all key indicators ensuring predefined targets met

Ability to work with relevant marketing/sales teams to develop materials that are tailored to the customer and communicate the overall value of the combined offer elements to the customer



Education & Experience:

University degree in Engineering / Marketing or related discipline

4+ years of working experience

Experience in B2B Marketing. Lubricants experience desirable but not essential

Experience of working in a matrix organization

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

A focus on diversity and inclusiveness in approach to team, as well as in overall behaviour and actions

Advance level of knowledge in Turkish and English languages

Skills & Competencies

Market Understanding - Skilful

Translating marketing strategy into marketing plans - Skilful

Performance Monitoring – Expert

Product Portfolio Management - Expert



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.