CX & Digital Manager AsPac

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



We are seeking a Manager of CX & Digital to join our team. The ideal candidate will have experience building customer engagement in the “moments that matter.” The CX & Digital team is responsible for all digital touchpoints that affect the consumer perception and experience of our brand with the aim to create relevant customer experiences that deliver long-lasting customer relationships.

An omnichannel mindset is critical to eliminate internal silos to ensure customer experiences are seamless and cohesive cross-channel.



We are looking for creative thinkers who are obsessed with customers and have a passion for technology, innovation and the desire to create experiences that help our customers achieve more, save time, and connect with what matters most to them across all products and services.



The CX & Digital Manager is responsible for ensuring the digital ecosystem is optimized and digital projects are executed successfully and within budget. You must be highly collaborative & influential as this role and your team must work across multiple teams and departments. This role is responsible for delivering CX & Digital strategies that support the growth of our business and customer base.



Oversee the creation of expansive, individualized, Omnichannel experiences.

Identify marketing needs and promote the digital value propositions that can address them

Streamline complex requirements into a practical roadmap to address current problems while focusing on creating enjoyable experiences for our customers

Interpret and present data analytics for digital properties, and use learnings to make adjustments, optimizations and to improve the consumer experience

Collaborate with multiple stakeholders to ensure that the customer is at the center of all decisions

Customer-focused mindset and eagerness to contribute to transformation with a heavy reliance on digital experiences

Lead and motivate your team

Participate in the development of new business to demonstrate expertise in CX strategy

Lead the development of the team roadmap, establish priorities and strategic objectives.





Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communication or a related field

10+ years experience with multichannel/digital customer experience strategy

Demonstrated track record of leadership, both team building and the ability to lead cross-functional teams

Broad knowledge of best practices for digital strategy

Project Management

Customer Journey Mapping

Analyzing and applying consumer insights

Experience using data to produce actionable insights

Strong interpersonal, presentation, and communication abilities

Knowledge of agile methodologies

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!





Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.