  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  C&A Advisor, T&T

C&amp;A Advisor, T&amp;T

C&A Advisor, T&T

  • Location Trinidad and Tobago - North - Port of Spain
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145418BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

In this role you will work closely with the T&T C&EA Manager and Head of C&EA to help embed elements of the sustainability frame, developing and delivering a robust social performance programme, including key social investment initiatives, with a focus on our projects in Gas and Low Carbon Energy in the region, shaping new approaches and partnerships that support our business objectives of unlocking T&T’s energy future.

It is a dynamic and varied role, working with multiple internal and external collaborators and with lots of scope for development across the full skill-set of Communications and External Affairs. It is part of the T&T region’s Communications and External Affairs (C&EA) team, which sits within the global Regions, Cities and Solutions organization.

What you will do:
  • Social Performance.
  • Community and national Stakeholder Engagement.
  • Social Investment & Corporate Responsibility.
  • Support Internal business partners in identifying and mitigating social performance risks.
  • Monitoring & Measurement.

Additional Responsibilities:
  • Energize and involve our workforce in bp's social investment activities through volunteering and in-kind support
  • Support business communications for our Gas and Low Carbon business activities, particularly around key project achievements which will include drafting engaging content for a range of channels and support in planning partner events in the region.

What you will need:

Social Performance:
  • Minimum of seven years’ experience in a social performance role within the extractive industries or major infrastructure project delivery or experience in delivery of strategic corporate responsibility and stakeholder relations.
  • Experience in supporting the development of social investment strategies at a community/national scale
  • Strong interpersonal and engagement skills, ability to quickly build trust internally and externally, ability to manage conflict and remedy stakeholder concerns
  • Ability to scan the environment internally and externally on social investment policy and understand the health of company relationships with key stakeholders
  • Resilience, flexibility, and a willingness to explore different paths to achieve an outcome and adjust quickly and efficiently to new circumstances.
  • Strong Project Management skills.
  • BSc Social Sciences, Humanities, Business Management, Sustainability, Anthropology, Community Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility or equivalent.
  • Excellent collaboration skills and ability to work with challenging stakeholders and influence others to drive change
Desirable Criteria/Asset:
  • Experience in drafting communication plans that enable business outcomes
  • Knowledge of channel management and communications best practice.
  • Knowledge of regulatory requirements and public sector administration
  • Self-starter requiring minimal supervision
  • Ability to travel to host communities and spend time in the field, strong advocacy, networking and relationship management capabilities.
  • Experience in crisis communications.
  • Knowledge and experience with applying international standards such as IFC, IPECIA, ILO, UN standards

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

