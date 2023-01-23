Job summary

The Crisis and Continuity Management (C&CM) Advisor role is a meaningful role providing day to day support management of CCM & Emergency Response (ER) resources, delivering high quality output in support of effective risk management and crisis preparedness within the bp Trinidad & Tobago (bpTT) region. This role incorporates all aspects of crisis and continuity management to ensure full compliance with both bp’s defined practices and in country regulatory requirements.



The C&CM Advisor will be an integral part of the Western Hemisphere regional team and will lead on projects which have a regional and possibly global remit.

Accountabilities:

Support the delivery of all crisis, continuity management and emergency response programs in the bpTT region.

Supports and provide input into the entity risk assessment process with respect to crisis management, business continuity, emergency response and oil spill risks.

Ensures the development, implementation and maintenance of CCM response programs and response plans in alignment with Group Defined Practice and OMS principles.

Provides professional mentorship, support and advice during a response, to the incident management, business support and business continuity teams.

Ensures an effective lesson learned process is placed to capture improvements identified during exercises and actual responses. Fully accountable for liaison with ISC leadership to gain agreement on any gap closure plans.

Supports the implementation of the self-verification process for CCM&ER within the asset and verifies that the relevant staff/contractors operate to a consistent set of policies and procedures, while implementing their own self-verification plans.

Supports the CCM budget, acts as Contract Accountable Manager (CAM) for relevant CCM contractors and is responsible for the sourcing of material, equipment, personnel and supplies vital to implement the CCM&ER plans, oil spill preparedness and response.

Maintains strong communication and establishes relationships with key internal and external partners e.g., ISC and business leadership, HSE&C in region, regulatory and government agencies where required.

Technical expertise in an emergency response (Hazmat, fire, medical, spill, search and rescue, etc.) and knowledge of regulatory compliance issues management.

Successful implementation of Crisis Management programs using the Incident Command System (ICS).

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills. This role must earn and maintain respect of and lead and collaborate with executives and the wider bp organization.

The ability to coordinate and influence key external partners such as suppliers, contractors, regulators, and other industry leaders, to find solutions, manage risk and achieve results that advances business strategy.

Demonstrates strong performance management concepts through assessing interpersonal capability, providing individual gap analysis, career development planning, mentoring, and coaching to all direct reports

The ideal candidate has a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in Crisis Management, Emergency Response ,Operations Management, or HSSE related field.Atin Crisis Management, Emergency Response and/or Safety and Operations. Experience in energy operations is preferred such as Pipelines, Refinery, Chemical Plant, On-shore, or Off-shore facility.The C&CM Advisor must demonstrate the following capabilities:At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!