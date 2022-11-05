Job summary

bp has an ambitious strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. It is great time to join our team as we transform our company to reimagine energy!



The Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) Administrative Assistant role is located in Washington D.C. and supports the D.C. based C&EA team and C&EA leadership as assigned.



The successful candidate is a team player who is self-motivated, energetic, and proactive. The individual will work independently on projects and be able to thrive in a busy, time-sensitive environment while excelling in a wide variety of activities and confidential matters. The candidate will work a hybrid schedule as directed by management.

Key accountabilities:

Specific duties include calendar management; completing expense reports in a timely compliant matter; arranging domestic and international travel, mail and file management along with tracking deadlines

Prioritize conflicting needs; handle matters expeditiously & proactively; follow through on projects to completion often with time-sensitive pressures

Plan, schedule, and manage leadership meetings and events

Develop spreadsheets to prepare reports and summarize relevant data/information including complex presentations

Develop comprehensive knowledge of appropriate policies, practices, procedures, and a general working knowledge of bp

Collaborate and build relationships with other assistants, business leaders and employees throughout the organization to improve processes and influence outcomes

Assist junior staff and the team to resolve issues and achieve goals

Special projects and Washington, D.C. based event support

Provide back-up receptionist support as required

Essential experience and job requirements:

Minimum of 10 years of executive administrative support

of executive administrative support Proven track record as a Personal/Executive Assistant in a similar role

Strong planning and organizational skills, attention to detail and the ability to handle confidential information with discretion

Adept at simultaneously balancing multiple projects and carrying out assigned action items and projects to completion with minimal supervision on day-to-day activities

Strong and skillful application of all MS Office programs – Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, SharePoint, Concur

Excellent communication, influencing and interpersonal skills

Externally oriented with the ability to engage with and represent bp to external partners

Ability to manage third party community investment process from contract development to payment completion

Cultivates an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone is treated with respect and dignity

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!