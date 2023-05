Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Communications & Advocacy Team and advance your career as a



C&EA manager, Nordics



The role is based in Sweden



As part of the C&EA Europe team, this role aim is to work to promote and protect bp’s reputation in the Nordics (Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Greenland and Baltic States), identify and capture business value, and mitigate non-technical risks via strong stakeholder relationships and integrated communications and external affairs plans.

The job holder will manage all communications, social investment, government and political affairs, and regulatory advocacy for the bp businesses in the Nordics; lead engagement with employees and society, communicating bp’s purpose, ambition and aims, campaigning for net zero and actively advocating for well-designed climate policies.



In this role You will:

Work closely with the head(s) of country and VP C&EA Europe to deliver regional agenda and create value for bp businesses through effective engagement with government officials, key political contacts, media, trade associations and other organizations

Cooperate with the head of communications, planning and operations C&EA Europe to develop an annual plan covering all C&EA activity in the Nordics – prioritize activities in support of strategic country / business plan implementation and ensure effective delivery through appropriate levels of resource and capability

Support head(s) of country, and other key business leaders, to ensure a consistent and integrated face of bp internally and externally

Manage social performance agenda and establish relationships with key stakeholders, local community groups, non-profits, and industry organizations.

Measure the effectiveness of C&EA activities, using insights and best practice to drive continuous improvement

Active member of country leadership team(s) and C&EA Europe leadership team

What You will need to be successful: