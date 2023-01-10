C&P Europe Senior Finance Manager ARC (m/f/d)

Job summary

Location: EU office based



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Customers & Products as a business is dedicated to growing our customer business by delivering excellent products and services. To achieve this aim the business will need excellent business partners working efficiently in new and innovative ways across the entity both in support of growing/sustaining the core businesses and in delivering new business models for the future.



The C&P Europe Senior Finance Manager ARC is responsible for the ARC (accounting, reporting & control) processes across Europe for the M&C and Midstream business. In this role you will be a member of the ARC Europe leadership team and will be the senior ARC representative across the C&P Europe organisation. You will be responsible for ensuring integrity and compliance with all relevant regulations and standards as well as the timely delivery of statutory and group accounts across the applicable legal entities. You will also be in charge of integrating the ARC activities across Europe and by this supporting the European growth agenda and business activities.

Your tasks:

Lead a team of 9 direct reports across the C&P ARC Europe teams in country (Poland, UK, Spain, France, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Türkiye)

Manage group reporting processes and ensure that IFRS group reporting and local GAP reporting is performed on time and with high quality

Provide management to the Midstream and M&C finance organization in Europe

Act as gate keeper for reporting and control processes

Lead monthly and quarterly close assurance processes for C&P Europe, ensure internal reporting requirements are fulfilled across Europe incl. accurate and transparent reporting in analytical review and Due Diligence

Partner with Business Facing Finance, PPM & ARC Central Teams and GBS to provide support into our businesses and foster continuous improvement and harmonization across European countries

Enable new businesses and projects by providing functional assurance

Coordinate and interact with auditors for group and statutory reporting processes

Interface between the European finance organisation and bp technical accounting

Ensure financial capability is aligned with business demand and structure

Ensure regional differences are effectively managed and mitigated with a focus on leveraging best practices

Our requirements:

MBA/Master/Diploma degree in Finance, Business or Accounting is required

A professional financial qualification (e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, and CPA) is preferred

More than 10 years finance experience

Good command of written & spoken English (Level C2); other European languages are an advantage

Experience of leading a team and a track record of working effectively across teams with different geographical, cultural and language boundaries

Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills to enable effective collaboration and ability to influence people at all levels of the organization

Self-starter with an ability to manage multiple priorities and work independently with limited guidance

Relationship Building - Demonstrates empathy and self-awareness, cultivates resilience in self and others.

Excellent prioritization skills and ability to work to tight deadlines. Ability to work under pressure and present financial outcomes to senior management

Related business experience is an advantage

What we offer:

A team-oriented, agile working environment in which we promote and live diversity

Family-friendly, flexible, and mobile working options, 30 days of recreational leave and special work-life balance programs

Attractive remuneration and special benefits such as bonus and subsidized share programs, group accident insurance, company pension scheme, subsidized canteen/bistro, subsidized Aral fuel card

Flexible working options in the office and remotely (hybrid working)

Structured onboarding program incl. buddy support

Opportunity to build a long-term professional career (also internationally) and expand skills through a variety of internal and external development programs

Doubling of employees' private donations to charitable organizations, we reward voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; we also double this amount

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.