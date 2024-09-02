Camps and Catering Supervisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Deliver Food/Meals, accommodation, landscaping, utilities, and waste management for all residences in Tangguh site, in conformance to fulfill all the requirement and standard national and international, and in compliance with all related regulations locally or globally.

Strategy and Planning: support infrastructure TL to deploy/operate camp and catering strategy efficiently and safely

Regional camps and catering focal point for planning and execution activities

People management: a) ensure that personnel involve in camp and catering operations have requisite training, experience, competent level and support development and b) ensure Human Rights principle and norm are protected as legal rights, municipal and international laws.

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS & QUALIFICATIONS :

Minimum Diploma degree (D3) in food production or restaurant management or culinary Baking and Pastry, or Hospitality Management, or minimum Bachelor’s degree (S1) in engineering subject area.

Minimum 5 (five) years of experience related to restaurant business, or reputable food industrial production, or food & beverage as front liner at 4-star hotel or Cruise or equivalent, or related to Hospitality industry (camp or accommodation),

Minimum 5 (Five) years of experience at managerial level related to camp catering industries (at remote site projects/operations is preferable) for the last 10 (ten) years

Preferred to have knowledge in handling catering operations, food production, logistics planning and operations, camp management operations, and facilities management.

Familiar with camp/ building/facilities management services.

Preferred to Hold Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) training certificate.

Strong analytical, interpersonal, problem solving, communication, planning, reporting, and organization skills.

Ability to work independently.

Computer literacy – MS Office applications.

Fluent in English (both speaking and writing).

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.