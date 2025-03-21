This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The candidate management coordinator will play an important role in managing the transactional aspects of the onboarding and candidate engagement process (after verbal offer accepted till joining date). Reporting to the TA Operations lead, this position will ensure that all onboarding activities are implemented efficiently and accurately, providing a seamless experience for new hires and hiring manager communities.

Define and deliver key moments and interventions throughout the early candidate lifecycle. This will involve facilitating aspects of the onboarding process for new hires transitioning into bp after accepting a verbal offer.

What you will do:

Onboarding Transactions: support hiring manager communities by managing all transactional activities related to onboarding and candidate engagement, including data entry, document preparation, and coordination with relevant departments.

Communication: Serve as the primary point of contact for new hires, providing timely and accurate information regarding their onboarding process and next steps. Proactively engage with candidates on a regular basis to address potential concerns or challenges.

Documentation: Ensure all onboarding documentation is complete, accurate, and aligned with bp policies and legal requirements.

Coordination: Collaborate with PC&C, Offer & onboarding, Technology and other departments to ensure all necessary arrangements are made for new hires, including pre-employment checks, equipment setup, access to systems, and workspace preparation. Track progress on all tasks regularly against timelines and address any delays promptly.

Process Adherence and improvement: Follow established onboarding processes and procedures, ensuring consistency and efficiency in all onboarding activities. Continuously evaluate processes for improvement and suggest relevant changes where necessary.

Issue Resolution: Address any issues or concerns that arise during the onboarding process, raising to the TA candidate management Lead as necessary.

Feedback Collection: Gather feedback from new hires regarding their onboarding experience and provide insights to the TA candidate management lead for continuous improvement.

Support Welcome Activities: Assist in organizing and completing welcome activities to ensure new hires feel welcomed and integrated into the bp culture.

Reporting: Maintain accurate records of onboarding activities and provide regular updates to the TA operations Lead and other relevant stakeholders.

What you will need:

Relevant examination certifications or licenses and/or formal certifications desirable

Bachelor’s degree in human resources, Business Administration, or a related field.

Minimum of 1 year of experience in onboarding, HR, or a related field.

Previous experience in a coordinator or administrative role is preferred.

Familiarity with Workday systems and onboarding platforms is preferred.

Skills:

Attention to Detail: Meticulous attention to detail to ensure all onboarding activities are implemented accurately and efficiently. Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft Office applications, including the ability to generate, analyze and interpret reports.

Communication: Strong verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to engage and build relationships with new hires and stakeholders.

Organizational Skills: Excellent organizational and time management skills, with the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities effectively.

Problem-Solving: Ability to identify issues and implement effective solutions in a timely manner.

Team Collaboration: Ability to work collaboratively with the onboarding team and other departments to ensure a seamless onboarding experience.

Adaptability: Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and business needs.

Technical:

Data literate: harness data to inform interventions, accurately track and report and establish improved data flows where necessary.

Behavioural:

Continuous learning: Ability to quickly learn and/or deepen understanding of candidate engagement activities and place customer at centre of journey.

Continuous improvement: Ability to evaluate interventions and impact and shape and update solutions to respond to changing needs, outcomes, strategy.

Team Work: Ability to work within and across teams and constructively contribute to the collective responsibility

Resilience: Ability to respond to and successfully adapt to challenges, demands or unexpected requests

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Skills:

