Capability Advisor - China

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147845BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for managing and coordinating sales support and customer operations within the assigned area of responsibility, improving sales force effectiveness and efficiency, enabling an efficient interface between sales, customer service, supply chain and the customer, sharing best practice amongst sales professionals and highlighting improvement opportunities to optimise sales performance.The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Purpose of role

  • To develop and deploy capability programs for sales team and distributors (and or service providers) according to capability requirements to enable strategy into action.

Key Accountabilities:
  • To collect and understand training needs of stakeholders, consolidate training resources across global and local regions.
  • To formulate training curriculum system, facilitate learning offer deployment.
  • To improve capability development effectiveness through digital learning platform and programs.
  • To maintain and archive training materials to ensure availability and access of updated version.
  • To define and implement effective measurement methodology to evaluate the impact of learning interventions on knowledge, skills and business results, optimize the training effectiveness and improve the implementation process of training.
  • To conduct and support capability framework, implement of training plans in related functional site.
  • Be responsible for timely and accurate training budget and expense tracking.
  • Be responsible for organizing and conduct some core training sessions by leveraging grow@bp.
  • To drive best practice and actively use social media to keep learning agility.

Requirements:
  • A University graduate with both good oral and written English skill
  • A minimum of 10 years’ experience in sales, marketing, minimum 5 years at training field
  • Well developed with inter-personal skills and able to communicate effectively with other functions as well as external supplier
  • Excellent presentation skill
  • Strong coaching and consulting skill

