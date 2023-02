Job summary

Do you want to be part of a diverse, hardworking team helping customers meet their sustainability goals?



Castrol products are marketed in over 75 countries, employing over 5000 staff. Capability is at the forefront of what we do and to ensure continuous improvement we have a dedicated team passionate about future capability. This role is accountable for crafting and deploying a capability roadmap for our sales and operations teams in markets, creating standardisation in deployment, leveraging digital and outsourcing where possible.



* PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS A MATERNITY COVER FIXED TERM CONTRACT ROLE OF A DURATION OF 12 MONTHS

What the role does!

Partner with the sales leadership team to develop the capability roadmap for the PU across the automotive and industrial business – including capability requirements for channel partners.

Work closely with the P&C team to identify the right programs and tools for delivering the capability development plan.

Deploy programs through the sales team, SMEs and external trainers as the need arises.

Handle the relationship with relevant suppliers for converting content for local use - context and language as well as with external trainer(s) identified for delivery.

Provide targeted coaching to first time sales managers to continuously improve their effectiveness and build technical and managerial capability.

Collaborate with our technical capability team on indirect offer to provide a robust plan addressing both technical and skills needs. Utilising the Castrol Academy offer and other training mediums.

Build a training calendar for markets in the PU and coordinate delivery of the training programs through self-serve platforms, relevant SMEs including those in Sales.

Evaluate the efficiency of these training programs and redevelop content at where necessary.

Share best practice across the Castrol capability network.

What we need from you!

We are looking for someone with a degree level qualification. You will have considerable business experience in customer management, sales (preferably both direct and indirect) and PU markets. Experience in digital/data space capability skills development is highly desirable.

To be successful in the role you will need good project management skills, strong communication and influencing skills and a proven ability to coach at all levels.

Please note this is a Global role.

At bp, we provide an outstanding environment and excellent benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions. Please contact us to request accommodation.