Capability Advisor - India

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

About Castrol IndiaCastrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.We are currently looking for Capability Advisor in Mumbai. More details below:The role is accountable for creating and deploying a capability roadmap for sales and operations teams in markets in the India to deliver the overall strategy and business growth. The role will work closely with the capabilities team in P&C, sales heads and the customer excellence and operations manager to identify current and future capability needs in sales, customer excellence and operations. The role will create standardisation in deployment, leverage digital and outsourcing where possible.



Job Description:

Key Accountibilties:

Work with the sales leadership to develop the capability road map for the India across the automotive and industrial business – including capability requirements for channel partners.

Work closely with the P&C team to identify the right programs and tools for delivering the capability development plan for the sales team in line with the India business roadmap.

Create standardisation in deployment, leverage digital and outsourcing where possible.

Deploy programs through the sales team, SMEs and external trainers as required.

Manage the relationship with relevant suppliers for converting content for local use - context and language as well as with external trainer(s) identified for delivery.

Provide targeted coaching to first time sales managers to continuously improve their effectiveness and build technical and managerial capability.

Create a training calendar for markets in the PU and organize delivery of the training programs through – self serve platforms, relevant SMEs including those in Sales, 3Ps where identified in line with global framework.

Evaluate the effectiveness of these training programs and redevelops content/format where necessary.

Share best practice across the Castrol capability network.

Mentor challengers (management trainees) as line manager for the first year.

Experience and Qualifications:

Education

University degree essential

A post graduate degree would be value added.

Experience

Considerable business experience including customer management.

Sales experience - preferably across direct and indirect channels

Experience in markets in the PU preferred

Skills & Competencies

Sales Coaching - Mastery

Customer Training - Mastery

Customer promise execution - Skillful application

Customer relationship management - Skillful application

Customer value proposition development and engagement - Skillful application

Sector, market, customer, and competitor understanding - Skillful application.

Offer and product knowledge - Skillful application.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.