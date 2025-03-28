Entity:Customers & Products
We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.
BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success.
The Capability Advisor LATAM is accountable for creating and deploying a capability roadmap for the commercial team in the region to support delivery of the overall strategy and business growth. Working closely with the capabilities team in People & Culture (P&C) and sales heads to identify current and future capability needs in sales and customer excellence.
At Castrol, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, annual cash bonus, and many others benefits!
We promote a broad, diverse and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
