Job summary

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and deployment and innovation agendas in the areas of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities and places the right technology bets. The team is therefore responsible for leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.We are delighted to present this opportunity to be Capability Integration Lead within the Advanced Energy Solutions team. The role holder will be responsible for leading the development and integration of key advanced energy solutions skills, knowledge, and technical capabilities in support of the commercial operating and execution models of bp’s Transition Growth Engines (TGEs).

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and deployment and innovation agendas in the areas of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities and places the right technology bets. The team is therefore responsible for leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.We are delighted to present this opportunity to be Capability Integration Lead within the Advanced Energy Solutions team. The role holder will be responsible for leading the development and integration of key advanced energy solutions skills, knowledge, and technical capabilities in support of the commercial operating and execution models of bp’s Transition Growth Engines (TGEs).



Job Description:

The Capability Integration Lead is responsible for developing and supervising implementation of the overall AES team TGE capability integration strategy. The role is responsible for leading the full life-cycle capability mapping, planning and integration strategy aligned to key strategic use cases and technical specifications. The role holder will own and manage key interfaces for the team within Applied Sciences, working closely with the Strategy, Capability & Partnerships team, along with key partners from Group Strategy and relevant key stakeholders within the Transition Growth Engines (TGEs) supported by the AES team to define and balance the team’s innovation priorities.Accountabilities will include:Leading the development of a capability management strategies aligned to key proven and ‘to be scaled’ technical use cases, ensuring sufficient capacity is built to support technical use cases scaling within/across relevant TGEs.Translating technical specifications into solution deployment blueprints, taking account of people and skills requirements, knowledge management and partnering strategies to ensure use case executability and scalability.Responsible for ensuring that industry standard process is sourced and implemented within solution deployment blueprints.Working with key business entity, procurement, and strategy partners to ensure continuous improvement to solution deployment blueprint and ensuring full and continuous alignment to bp HSE and Sustainability AimsResponsible for supporting business entities scout, originate, build and managing relevant 3rd party ‘delivery partnerships’ which support the commercial execution and scaling of energy solution blueprints.What do we want to see from you!You will be qualified to a degree level in business management or engineering, an MBA is desirable. You will have proven abilities in project management, capability assessment and planning and experience of working in a emerging or new technologies context. You will possess strong commercial and strategic analysis skills and will be experienced at developing capability life cycle models assessments. Subject matter expertise in relation to power markets would be advantageous and track record in leading complex internal stakeholder networks and balancing competing priorities will be important. You will have a strong understanding of capability integration best practice, OKR development and experience of working within a dynamic innovation / R&D environment.You will be comfortable working with ambiguity at a strategic level, as well as in detail at a tactical operational level. Experience of working with agile frameworks will be an advantage.You will be a skilled communicator and bring an empathetic engagement style. You will be an advocate for open innovation and cross-functional collaboration and possess the interpersonal skills to bring team members and contributors from a variety of functional subject areas under a ‘one team’ approach.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.