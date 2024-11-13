Capability Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

About the role

Accountable for developing and deploying Route- To- Market (RTM) roadmap and capability roadmap for sales and operations teams in markets to deliver the overall strategy and business growth.

Work closely with sales team and the customer operations team to develope RTM plan and strategy, as well as identify current and future capability needs in the area of sales, customer operations. Create standardisation in deployment, leverage digital and outsourcing where possible.

Key Accountabilities

1. Route to Market Development:

Work closely with Sales Leadership to develop the RTM roadmap to align with business strategies and growth initiatives.

Analyse distribution matrix and territory mapping to define opportunities, propose suitable/optimize RTM models.

Work with Sales Managers, Distributor Managers to deploy the integrated RTM model as aligned.

Coordinate the RTM activities and adjust routes to meet customer needs, improve efficiencies, and ensure appropriate controls & reporting are in place to meet statutory & company requirements.

Propose goals and KPIs for Distributors & Salesforce and track ongoing results.

Monthly and quaterly review distributor/DSR performance and propose action plan for whose having 2-3 months censecutive not achieving the target.

Lead the implementation & transfer of best practices in RTM across territories.

Create standardisation in deployment, leverage digital and outsourcing where possible.

2. Capability Development:

Work closely with the P&C team to identify the right programs and tools for delivering the capability development plan for the sales team in line with the PU roadmap.

Provide targeted coaching to first time sales managers in order to continuously improve their effectiveness and build technical and managerial capability.

Build and manage the effectiveness and capability of Distributors’ Salesforce (DM, OM, DSR) via interactions with distributors in RTM Capability & Infrastructure ensuring high performance and consistency.

Deploy programs through the sales team, SMEs and external trainers as required.

Manage the relationship with relevant suppliers for converting content for local use - context and language as well as with external trainer(s) identified for delivery.

What we are looking for:

University graduate major in Business or equivalent

At least 10 years of Sales experience including 3 to 5 years of experience in similar position with nationwide scope

Experiences in network and distributor management

Experiences in developing new RTM models/ initiatives is an advantage

Experiences in Sales across direct and indirect channels is preferable

This role requires domestic travelling (around 50% of the times) within Vietnam.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We'd love to hear from you to request any accommodations!



