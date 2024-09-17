Capability Specialist - bp Castrol

Entity:Customers & Products
Work with the sales leadership to develop the capability road map for the regional across the automotive and industrial business – including capability requirements for channel partners
Work closely with the P&C team to identify the right programs and tools for delivering the capability development plan for the sales team in line with the region roadmap
Create standardisation in deployment, leverage digital and outsourcing where possible
Deploy programs through the sales team, SMEs and external trainers as required
Manage the relationship with relevant suppliers for converting content for local use - context and language as well as with external trainer(s) identified for delivery
Provide targeted coaching to first time sales managers in order to continuously improve their effectiveness and build technical and managerial capability
Create a training calendar for markets in the PU and organize delivery of the training programs through – self serve platforms, relevant SMEs including those in Sales, 3Ps where identified in line with global framework
Evaluate the effectiveness of these training programs and redevelops content/format where necessary
Share best practice across the Castrol capability network
University degree essential
An post graduate degree would be value added
Considerable business experience including customer management
Sales experience - preferably across direct and indirect channels
Experience in markets in the regionalpreferred
Sales Coaching - Mastery
Customer Training - Mastery
Customer promise execution - Skilful application
Customer relationship management - Skilful application
Customer value proposition development and engagement - Skilful application
Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding - Skilful application
Offer and product knowledge - Skilful application
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization
