Capability & Compliance SME (Fixed term)

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144602BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a

Compliance and Capability Senior SME (Fixed term)
Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.
In this role You will:
  • Drive expertise in Customer Service processes and provide recommendations for process and efficiency enhancements
  • Ensure the development of solutions to complex operational problems that will improve business efficiency
  • Drive the Lubricants Customer capability agenda by developing and embedding a global capability framework and business specific policy
  • Ensure compliance with audit and policy requirements, acting as the regional owner for IATF accreditation and risk management
  • Represent the E2E Customer view in process related workshops and conversations, drive value adding outcomes with real customer impact
  • Ensure organizational changes and transitions have no impact on Lubricants customers by assessing the impact of the changes; creating and implementing respective mitigation plans
  • Lead Continuous Improvement projects to gain tangible productivity improvements, play an active role in any Lubricants driven CI projects (O2C Transformation) with the same objective
  • Ensure the Global Process Standards are embedded in the Customer Service operations by driving regular process audits, ensure training materials and process documentation are up to date and trainings are delivered to the target population.
  • Secure proper communication of process changes towards Operational users, Learning and Development and other stakeholders such as Team leaders, Service Managers and Process leads
  • Support the management decision process to deliver the strategy by providing data and analytics and recommendations based on process expertise
  • Ensure process documentation and training materials are created, reviewed and updated in a timely manner where required
What You will need to be successful:
  • Proficiency in English language
  • 6 - 8 years relevant experience working in a Customer Service/Lubricants environment
  • Senior stakeholder management skills
  • Mentoring or coaching skills with people focus
  • Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships
  • Understand complexities of the shipping, Marine and Energy market, have a deep understanding of the Customer Service processes
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

