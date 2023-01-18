Capability & Compliance SME (Fixed term)

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Compliance and Capability Senior SME (Fixed term)

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Drive expertise in Customer Service processes and provide recommendations for process and efficiency enhancements

Ensure the development of solutions to complex operational problems that will improve business efficiency

Drive the Lubricants Customer capability agenda by developing and embedding a global capability framework and business specific policy

Ensure compliance with audit and policy requirements, acting as the regional owner for IATF accreditation and risk management

Represent the E2E Customer view in process related workshops and conversations, drive value adding outcomes with real customer impact

Ensure organizational changes and transitions have no impact on Lubricants customers by assessing the impact of the changes; creating and implementing respective mitigation plans

Lead Continuous Improvement projects to gain tangible productivity improvements, play an active role in any Lubricants driven CI projects (O2C Transformation) with the same objective

Ensure the Global Process Standards are embedded in the Customer Service operations by driving regular process audits, ensure training materials and process documentation are up to date and trainings are delivered to the target population.

Secure proper communication of process changes towards Operational users, Learning and Development and other stakeholders such as Team leaders, Service Managers and Process leads

Support the management decision process to deliver the strategy by providing data and analytics and recommendations based on process expertise

Ensure process documentation and training materials are created, reviewed and updated in a timely manner where required

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

6 - 8 years relevant experience working in a Customer Service/Lubricants environment

Senior stakeholder management skills

Mentoring or coaching skills with people focus

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Understand complexities of the shipping, Marine and Energy market, have a deep understanding of the Customer Service processes

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested