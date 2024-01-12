Capital Structurer and Originator

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Marketing and Origination (M&O) team uses origination, marketing, structuring and commercial development capabilities in support of Trading & Shipping growth ambitions. The charter of the team is to originate and deliver longer term transactions that are required to deliver growth strategies of the global commodity books. These structured transactions will be originated from third parties and can embed access to infrastructure, price risk management tools and finance elements. The M&O team provides relationship and business development support to the global commodity books. It also seeks to create growth opportunities and step out transactions that may cross commodities. Given the competition to access trade flows, being able to make a distinctive offer and access an opportunity early via capital structuring makes it an important element in the M&O toolkit. The current oil price environment, large amount of capital required for infrastructure required to handle the changing trade flows and the changing nature of asset owners (from large oil majors to specialized independents and private equity) also point to the importance of accessing and deploying capital efficiently. The Capital Structurer & Originator plays an important role in identifying, developing, and integrating capital solutions to the physical offer to allow T&S to access the physical trade flows. This role also develops strong relationships with capital providers and energy companies to identify and complete transactions.

Be a key member of the M&O team focusing on creating and delivering third party business opportunities by using finance and structuring expertise through partnerships with capital providers and energy companies

Develop and implement structured capital and commercial solutions to access physical trade flows.

Build strong relationships with capital providers to gain access to various forms of capital and also access new trading opportunities

Originate and support the growth of longer term (>1 yr) structured positions that create trading value.

Develop working capital solutions, debt funding and company or project capital structure solutions which enable access to the trading opportunities.

Actively collaborate with the M&O team, trading benches and functions to develop and implement opportunities.

Monitor, gather and act on market intelligence to identify and access new opportunities

Bachelors degree

Strong finance and commercial structuring skills

Commercially astute and innovative with a track record of commercial delivery in the commodity trading space

Three years banking experience or four years’ experience in a trading environment.

Strong relationship management skills with experience in developing trust and generating value from key relationships. Proven ability to influence people at all levels and challenge traditional thinking

Strong quantitative skills

Knowledge of upstream and/or refinery processes and associated trading opportunities

Knowledge of commodity risk management tools

MBA

Spanish language skills

Why join bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Consultative selling skills, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Finance, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint Venture Structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Originations, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Structuring, Thought Leadership {+ 3 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.