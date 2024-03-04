Carbon Accounting & Reporting Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

This is an opportunity to be part of bp’s journey in transitioning from being an International Oil Company (IOC) to an Integrated Energy Company (IEC). The role is deeply involved in supporting bp's carbon ‘Net Zero’ aims and ambition across a whole range of internal and external activities, from business support to carbon accounting methodologies, reporting, forecasting, performance management and disclosures. Located inside the central sustainability team, the role supports both central teams (e.g., strategy and sustainability) and the wider bp businesses.

The carbon accounting and reporting lead will already possess technical and commercial knowledge of climate science and carbon aspects of the energy transition. Through this role, they will get to understand and influence bp’s future strategy, internal and external processes, and frameworks for carbon accounting, reporting, and forecasting. The individual may have experience of financial reporting, forecasting, control and assurance processes.

The individual will be responsible for supporting carbon input into business strategy, using sound technical and commercial understanding to work across interfaces, influence and persuasively communicate insights and recommendations. The role will provide key analytical and strategic capabilities to the carbon ambition team, central teams and beyond in supporting businesses.

What you will deliver

You will lead all aspects of carbon accounting and reporting, including methodologies, internal and external reporting, assurance and disclosures for bp at Group level. Supporting businesses and central functional teams in building their capability in the carbon reporting space and in undertaking their role in disclosure processes.

You will play a lead role in the development of carbon reporting content (and where required, evolution) of key company disclosures such as the Sustainability Report and Annual Report and Accounts.

You will be one of the central SMEs on carbon accounting and methodologies, supporting group and business level work and capability build. You will bring a deep understanding of levers to support delivery of our ambition to be Net Zero by 2050 or sooner.

You will contribute carbon expertise into business strategies and Investment Governance and help to craft how these strategies are operationalised and performance managed across the company.

You will maintain awareness of external developments, such as benchmarks, competitor actions and regulatory frameworks and evolving related disclosure requirements.

Key Requirements

A degree (or equivalent experience) in Engineering or Science and knowledge of climate science, carbon accounting and methodologies and how principles can be used to develop new approaches for a transitioning company. You may also have experience of financial accounting, control frameworks and audit or assurance processes.

High attention to detail and excellent technical and commercial analytical skills and be prepared to get into the detail to support reporting, forecasting, and modelling related to carbon and emissions.

Able to think strategically and distil complex, cross-discipline problems and analysis into simple insights and communicate them clearly and powerfully in written and verbal formats.

You will be highly motivated and a great teammate, able to lead when needed, and support others in delivering against a very busy agenda. You will support development of others through coaching, challenge, and support.

A good communicator, able to influence across multiple interfaces to drive the best outcomes through collaboration.

You will have highly developed digital skills and some experience of working in an agile way.

