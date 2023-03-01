Job summary

bp has an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and has set a number of aims to enable this ambition to be achieved. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions whilst delivering value for the company is essential to deliver on the aims. The Carbon Advisor will be part of a team of carbon subject matter experts who provide carbon expertise to the bp businesses around the world to help them build and deliver carbon plans that support the delivery of bp’s net zero ambition. The Carbon Advisor will be dedicated to support the bp North Sea business in its work to deliver on bp’s net zero ambition and the needs of the external stakeholders.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



· Provide carbon subject matter expertise to the North Sea business, including on greenhouse gas emissions reductions,

energy efficiency and carbon data quality.

· Support the embedding of carbon into day to day activities across all parts of the business, on and offshore, including the

implementation of carbon performance management tools.

· Manage the North Sea business’s carbon abatement opportunities hopper, the prioritisation of opportunities, support

work to include those in business plans and support the delivery of them.

· Coordinate the update of the North Sea Carbon Plan and support the business with self-verification against the plan and

practices.

· Support external stakeholder engagements relating to emissions and emissions reductions, and support explanation to

and application of regulatory and policy updates associated with net zero by the North Sea business.

· Coordinate carbon communications and culture activities across all parts of the North Sea business, in line with bp

activities.

· Coach the North Sea business teams on greenhouse gas data reporting; verify greenhouse gas data submissions.





Essential Education:



· Must have a university level degree (Batchelors or greater) or a postgraduate degree in an Engineering, a Science or an Environmental Science subject.

· Must be a member of the professional institution relevant to degree, or a Chartered Environmentalist.





Essential experience and job requirements:



The successful candidate will be either:

· An Environmental professional with an emissions reductions/carbon focus who has worked in operational and/or project delivery roles, or

· An Engineer who has a focus on emissions reduction and energy efficiency, and who has a background in the operation and/or

design of oil and gas production facilities, refineries, petrochemical sites or similar industrial settings.

The successful candidate will have :

· Strong experience in one of the settings described above.

· A practical understanding of greenhouse gas reporting and forecasting methodologies, equipment and tools, regulatory requirements.

· An understanding of the place of carbon and emissions reductions in the context of the energy industry, the energy transition and the Paris Agreement.

· Experience engaging and working with regulatory bodies and other third parties.

· Excellent communication skills both face to face and in a remote working environment.

· Excellent interpersonal and team working skills, able to work to support or to lead activities, and able to deploy different approaches to influence and engage with the work audience.

· A proactive approach to work, able to work both autonomously and as part of a team.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



· Detailed knowledge and understanding of UK Government policy on net zero, the evolving requirements of the relevant regulators with regards net zero, and the requirements of the North Sea Transition Deal.

· Experience with the development and delivery or emissions reductions or energy efficiency plans for an operating oil and gas production facility, refinery, petrochemicals, manufacturing or other industrial site.

· Experience working with colleagues and third parties who are in different countries.



Additional information:



· The successful candidate will be expected to engage with bp North Sea business personnel every day, and to have regular engagements with third parties, including regulators and partner businesses. As a result the successful candidate will be based in the Abderdeen area, or will be able to work in Aberdeen very frequently.





