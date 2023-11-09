Carbon Advisor - Methane

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This exciting opportunity is responsible for providing environmental technical and specialist expertise to support operational activities, advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensuring these requirements are consistently and effectively delivered across the plant.



bp’s ambition is to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner. It is supported by specific aims related to methane. Methane has emerged as an increasingly important focus area for society, industry, and external stakeholders. The case for gas in a low emissions' world is inherently linked to the ability to manage methane.

This role is key to bp meeting and leading our internal delivery, our external engagements, and overall performance management of methane. The role is multi-faceted and therefore may be suitable for a diverse range of candidates with complementary abilities (e.g., technical, technology, process engineering, project management) where the opportunity exists to both develop new skills and strengthen existing ones.

This is an equally challenging and rewarding role, directly contributing to successful delivery of bp’s leadership in methane. Addressing a global challenge, it requires working closely with other businesses and functions, our non-operated joint ventures, as well as key external parties.

Provide technical support and guidance to leadership and operations through technical analysis, scientific reviews, insights, and assessments to help shape and deliver bp’s methane agenda. Lead bp representation in global external methane initiatives ensuring bp suitably influences, guides and demonstrates findings to align with internal goals or supports mitigation of risks therein. Provide technical guidance and support to various bp teams / functions including policy, NOJVs and comms.

Support the development and roll-out of methane training of methane capability.

Using selective knowledge and learning from peers and others in a time efficient, constructive, and informative fashion.

Remaining connected and updated in a dynamically changing methane space – internally and externally.

Understanding and interpreting emerging methane risks ahead of regulations and changes.

Working effectively and efficiently across the wider network of bp methane activity and teams.

BA/BSc degree (or equivalent) in Engineering, Physical Sciences or Environmental Sciences

10 years+ relevant industry experience with proven competencies in project

management and/or operations

Deep technical expertise in carbon, methane or similar.

Proven track record of successful performance management and delivery of carbon or methane activities, or similar.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



