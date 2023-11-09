Carbon Advisor - Methane

Entity:Production & Operations
bp’s ambition is to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner. It is supported by specific aims related to methane. Methane has emerged as an increasingly important focus area for society, industry, and external stakeholders. The case for gas in a low emissions' world is inherently linked to the ability to manage methane.
This role is key to bp meeting and leading our internal delivery, our external engagements, and overall performance management of methane. The role is multi-faceted and therefore may be suitable for a diverse range of candidates with complementary abilities (e.g., technical, technology, process engineering, project management) where the opportunity exists to both develop new skills and strengthen existing ones.
This is an equally challenging and rewarding role, directly contributing to successful delivery of bp’s leadership in methane. Addressing a global challenge, it requires working closely with other businesses and functions, our non-operated joint ventures, as well as key external parties.
The ideal candidate will have:
management and/or operations
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management
