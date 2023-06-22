This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting environmental regulatory compliance and the delivery of regulatory activities, including inspections and reporting, utilising sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day operational support and advice on environmental issues, acting as a subject matter expert.



Job Description:

bp has an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and has set a number of Aims to enable this ambition to be achieved. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions whilst delivering value for the company is crucial to deliver on the aims. The Carbon Advisor will be part of a team of carbon subject matter experts who provide carbon expertise to the bp businesses around the world to help them deliver emissions reductions, bring carbon into normal business decision making processes, and support the delivery of bp’s strategy.

The Carbon Advisor’s key accountabilities are to:

Provide carbon subject matter expertise to the bp businesses to support their delivery and planning of activities in service of bp’s Net Zero Aims, with a particular focus on Aim 1, operational emissions reductions.

Support the businesses the Advisor is tagged to with the development of plans to drive reduction in operational emissions that are aligned with bp’s strategy. Support the implementation of these carbon plans by the businesses.

Share learning and Aims best practise on achieving emissions reductions and delivering on the Net Zero Aims by integrating people from across the business and processes.

Support the delivery of climate and carbon communication and training material in tagged businesses and wider bp alongside the broader Carbon team.

Coach businesses on greenhouse gas data reporting; verify data submissions by bp businesses.

Support the integration of people in different parts of bp who are working on activities that could come together and help the delivery of the Net Zero.

The successful candidate will be either:

An Environmental professional with experience of environmental reporting, emissions reductions or energy efficiency work, and who has worked in operational and/or project delivery roles, or

An Engineer or Scientist who has some experience in identifying and/or delivering emissions reduction and energy efficiency opportunities, and who has a background in the operation and/or design of oil and gas production facilities, refineries, petrochemical sites or similar industrial settings.

The successful candidate will have:

Proven track record working in one of the settings described above.

A passion for emissions reductions and a desire to support bp in its Net Zero Aims and helping the world get there.

A basic understanding of greenhouse gas reporting and forecasting methodologies, equipment and tools, regulatory requirements.

An understanding of the place of carbon and emissions reductions in the context of the energy industry, the energy transition and the Paris Agreement.

Excellent communication skills both face to face and in a remote working environment.

Excellent interpersonal and team working skills, able to work to support or to lead activities, and able to deploy different approaches to influence and engage with the work audience.

A proactive approach to work, able to work both autonomously and as part of a team

Desirable criteria are:

Experience with the development and delivery or emissions reductions or energy efficiency plans for an operating oil and gas production facility, refinery, petrochemicals, manufacturing or other industrial site.

Experience working with regulatory bodies or in a regulated work environment.

Experience working with colleagues and third parties who are based in different countries.

Education:

Must have a university level degree (Bachelors or greater) or a postgraduate degree in an Engineering, a Science or an Environmental Science subject.

Must be a member of the professional institution relevant to degree, a Chartered Environmentalist, or similar, or working towards one of these.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements.

Possibility to join social communities and networks.

A healthy work-life balance.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment.

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

And many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is open to working from any bp location



Skills:

Carbon, Carbon Management, Environment



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.