Carbon Analyst

Job summary

This is an opportunity to be at the beating heart of bp’s journey in transitioning from being an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. The role is deeply involved in supporting bp's carbon ‘Net Zero’ aims and ambition across a whole range of activities, from strategy, carbon accounting, reporting, forecasting, benchmarks and disclosures. The role supports the central strategy and sustainability teams, and the wider bp businesses. The analyst will ideally already possess some knowledge of climate science and carbon aspects of the energy transition, if only theoretical from a relevant degree or higher qualification. Through this role, they will get to understand and influence bp’s strategy, internal and external processes, benchmarks and frameworks for carbon accounting and reporting. The individual will be responsible for supporting on a range of strategic projects, using sound technical knowledge to help create, test and persuasively communicate insights and recommendations. The role will provide key analytical capabilities across the carbon management team and beyond in supporting businesses.

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

This is an opportunity to be at the beating heart of bp’s journey in transitioning from being an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. The role is deeply involved in supporting bp's carbon ‘Net Zero’ aims and ambition across a whole range of activities, from strategy, carbon accounting, reporting, forecasting, benchmarks and disclosures. The role supports the central strategy and sustainability teams, and the wider bp businesses.The analyst will ideally already possess some knowledge of climate science and carbon aspects of the energy transition, if only theoretical from a relevant degree or higher qualification. Through this role, they will get to understand and influence bp’s strategy, internal and external processes, benchmarks and frameworks for carbon accounting and reporting.The individual will be responsible for supporting on a range of strategic projects, using sound technical knowledge to help create, test and persuasively communicate insights and recommendations. The role will provide key analytical capabilities across the carbon management team and beyond in supporting businesses.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities

You will undertake carbon analytics to support reporting, performance management and insights on progress against the bp aims

You will play a role in supporting and coordinating carbon accounting processes for yearly reporting and associated external disclosures

You will support the carbon, reporting and modelling lead on methodology, levers and forecasts with the businesses, participating in strategic updates as required

You will be involved in bp’s participation in external benchmarks such as CDP and in interpreting and understanding other external comparisons or assessments of the company

You will gain an understanding of bp’s aims and be part of understanding and evaluating business opportunities against the investment governance criteria as applied to the aims

You will undertake a wide variety of work due to the flexible nature of the team and the dynamic content of the ongoing internal and external agenda in the carbon and climate science realm.

Requirements

You will have a good level of existing understanding of climate science (including pathway modelling such as IEA, IPCC), carbon accounting and methodologies and how principles can be used to develop new approaches for a transitioning company.

You will have excellent data management and analytical skills, including modelling and a high level of attention to detail

You will be able to distil complex problems and analysis into simple insights and communicate them clearly and powerfully in written and verbal formats

The agenda is dynamic and you will be able to lead opposing priorities, seek support and provide focus to drive projects to completion

You will be a good communicator with an ability to lead across multiple stakeholders to drive the best outcomes through collaboration

You will be highly motivated and a team player, able to lead when needed, and support others in delivering against a very busy agenda

You will have highly developed digital skills and some experience of working in an agile way

While the team is very busy, we deeply care about each other and make sure it is a fun place work!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Analytics, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data visualization and interpretation, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Market Analysis, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Excel Functions



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.